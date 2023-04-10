PLATTSBURGH — An expert on U.S. and Canada relations says the future holds many opportunities for both countries to work together, a change from just a few years ago when Donald Trump was president of the U.S.
Dr. Frédérick Gagnon, a full professor and director of the center for United States Studies and of the Center on Multidimensional Conflicts at the University of Québec in Montreal, said Trump never visited Canada’s capital during his presidency, and President Joe Biden’s visit recently is a good sign that the relationship will return to better times.
Gagnon, who is holder of the Raoul Dandurand Chair in Strategic and Diplomatic Studies, said this as the main speaker at a virtual Conversation on Canada presentation in collaboration with departments from SUNY Plattsburgh last week as part of a webinar series organized by the Center for the Study of Canada and the Institute on Québec Studies at the State University of New York (SUNY) at Plattsburgh.
IF TRUMP HAD WON
Gagnon said the rocky relations could have remained if Donald Trump was reelected in 2020.
“If you remember, he even left the 2018 G7 Summit in Charlevoix before the end of the proceedings, expressing frustration with Canadian tariffs on American dairy exports,” he said.
“Trump would probably still be attacking (Canadian Prime Minister Justin) Trudeau personally or Canada’s unfair trade practices on social media and in public. Biden’s visit to Ottawa last week reminded everyone that one of the highlights of Canada U.S. relations these days is probably the return to calm after the Trump storm.”
However, Gagnon also said that Biden’s visit did not solve all of the issues that came from Trump’s presidency.
“What I want to argue today is that Canada-U.S. relations are currently driven by at least two major trends,” he said.
“The first trend I’ll be talking about today is what I call the growing U.S. appetite for deglobalization that I think is evident since at least the 2016 election in the U.S. … It still guides many of Biden’s policies toward Canada.”
The second trend he talked about is the great power competition of Russia and China, and how this affects U.S. foreign policy.
Gagnon explains the desire for deglobalization causes friction between the U.S. and Canada. Yet, to counter the rise of China and Russia, Biden must look to his closest allies, including Canada.
“It is difficult to know which trend will prevail over the other over the next few years, but the meeting between Trudeau and Biden last week certainly showed that Biden sees Canada as more of an asset, than was the case with Trump,” Gagnon said.
“During his four years in the White House, Trump used tough words to describe Canada, as you remember, claiming among other things that the U.S. has been the victim of decades of abuse and unfair trade practices by its northern neighbor.”
2018 RESEARCH
To have a greater understanding of Trump’s effect, during the 2018 midterm elections, Gagon conducted field investigation in nine states neighboring Canada, performing interviews with dozens of local political actors from both parties. The states in question included Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois, Ohio, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.
“This research was really fascinating because it allowed me to document the rise in popularity of Trump’s skepticism towards Canada, but also this growing appetite for deglobalization,” he said.
In the article following the research, Gagnon argues Trump succeeded in placing key issues between the U.S. and Canada at the forefront of political discussions in these states. Additionally, Trump influenced local actors to adopt his attitude toward Canada, who used to have a more positive view of Canada, prior to the 2016 election.
Even as of last year, Gagnon stated these themes remain popular in the midwest, during the 2022 midterm elections, in three particular states crucial to Trump’s election in 2016: Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.
Wisconsin dairy farmers don’t like Canada’s supply management system, voters in Michigan would like cars assembled in North America to contain more U.S. made parts, and unions in states like Pennsylvania want Biden to make sure his Green Revolution and infrastructure projects are made in America. Gagnon said Biden will have to listen and understand concerns like these from these states in particular to try to win the 2024 election.
RUSSIA, CHINA
However, Trudeau may be able to work around this protectionism if he is able to show that Canada is essential to Biden’s foreign policy objectives. This is where the second trend comes into play, Gagnon said.
“On Russia, Biden and Trudeau condemned Moscow’s illegal, unjustifiable and unprovoked war against Ukraine,” he said.
Gagnon said Biden and Trudeau did not often directly mention China much in their speeches to Parliament. However, they both expressed deep concerns for Beijing’s policies and said they will stay committed to their ability to compete with China.
“Biden’s desire to rival China and to reduce U.S. dependence on East Asia is particularly evident in two areas: critical minerals and semiconductors.”
These critical minerals such as lithium, nickel, copper, cobalt and more are crucial to Biden’s promotion of clean energy technologies. As well, during COVID-19, everyone was made aware of how often we use semiconductors in our lives when the supply chain was hit, which has become a vulnerability for the Biden administration.
“East Asia produces 90% of all memory chips, and Taiwan in particular is a very important player in that area,” Gagnon said.
“Biden is willing and will be willing to put aside his protectionism towards Canada, if working with Ottawa can help the U.S. better compete with China in this sector.”
STRONGER TIRES
Even if the idea of diminishing global interdependence is still prevalent, the rivalry between the U.S. and China is leading Biden to consider stronger ties between the U.S. and Canada. Due to this, Biden and Trudeau said they are committed to making a resilient supply of critical minerals within North America and will work together to make this a reality.
“The appetite for deglobalization in the U.S. is driving key constituencies to demand that Biden creates jobs on American soil first even if it hurts Canada sometimes,” he said.
“On the other hand, U.S. rivalry with Russia and China is driving Biden to work closely with Canada on common defense but also supply chain management.”
Gagnon said many factors will determine which of the two trends will prevail in the long term such as the economic state of the U.S. and 2024 election results.
