Gabe Dickens debuts at first solo Strand exhibition

PLATTSBURGH – Gabe Dickens is the photographer behind 22 award-winning images that have graced this newspaper and will hang in the Strand Center Main Gallery in his first solo exhibition, “North Country Exposures: A Candid Look at the Past Decade,” opening Friday.
A free reception will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. at 23 Brinkerhoff St. in Plattsburgh.
The show runs through Aug. 27.
IMPOSSIBLE CHOICES
The show features 46 pieces, mainly from his stint at the Press-Republican from 2010-2019.
It was extremely difficult for him to winnow the images.
“Once I got it down to the last 10 or so photographs, I mean, it was tedious,” said the freelancer, who documents the North Country and beyond.
“It was painstaking, especially with me. I think artists in general are kind of indecisive regarding their best work. I kept going back and forth, back and forth amongst a series of five to 10 photographs.”
The exhibition includes breaking news, sports, events and slice-of-life stills.
“There is also a handful of photographs, I'll say maybe a dozen or so, that are some landscapes and some wildlife photography and also a few artistic photos that I've taken over the years,” he said.
WRITER TO PHOTOG
The Minnesota native majored in newspaper journalism at SUNY Plattsburgh and graduated in 2011.
At Cardinal Points, he was a Fuse writer and later associate editor writing, music, movie, and app reviews.
Dickens took photographs to accompany his stories and segued to the defacto photographer for Cardinal Points, eventually rising to photo editor.
He still has ties to his alma mater through his action photography capturing Cardinal Athletics.
His work has appeared in other local publications including Lake Champlain Weekly, Seven Days, and the Burlington Free Press, as well as nationally and internationally via the Chicago Tribune, The New York Times, The Guardian, and The Daily Mail.
During his P-R stint, Dickens met photographer Ron Nolland, who became a close friend and mentor, who encouraged him to submit work to local exhibitions in 2018.
The following year, he took home first place for his piece “Amorphous” in the 2019 Strand Center for the Arts Juried Show.
“The piece is actually just a simple photograph of this really cool rock that is along the shores of Lake Champlain at Point Au Roche in Beekmantown,” Dickens said.
“You can see especially at times when the lake is low. I took it in the spring of 2018. It was overcast. It was windy, and there was this cool rock. It looked like it was from another planet. It's heavily pitted. As the waves would roll up and over the top of it, the water would collect and it would stream off these areas, these indentations.”
GETTING CLOSE
Dickens set up his camera on a tripod and took hundreds of photos.
“I set the exposure for about one or two seconds to get that really ethereal flowing effect that you see from photos taken of waterfalls,” he said.
“I actually got this one photo that looks totally different from the other ones. It actually makes the rock look like a mountain peak. Initially, I thought it was great but I wasn't quite sure if others would appreciate it. So I didn't submit it until Ron told me a few times, 'Who cares what other people think? Just submit what you like.'"
Dickens received a cash award and was offered a solo gallery show in a two-year window.
The COVID-19 Pandemic shut this opportunity down in 2020.
“I got an email back in May, if I wanted to have my show, I'm free to have it," he said.
In his artist statement, Dickens writes:
“Robert Capa, an iconic photojournalist most famous for documenting the storming of Omaha Beach on D-Day, once said ‘If your pictures aren’t good enough, you’re not close enough.’
“While I believe there is merit in taking the quote at face-value as an indication of physical distance, I believe the true meaning is more spiritual in nature – the ability to capture the very essence of a person.
“It’s this essence that I’ve long sought to capture in my imagery and an aspect which I hope to convey through much of my work in this exhibition.”
STALKING THE MANHUNT
In 2015, Dickens' lenses followed the fallout from the artful escape of convicted killers David Sweat and Richard Matt from Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora.
“The prison break was by far in a way the biggest news event that I ever covered and probably ever will cover,” he said.
“I had to put one photo in there only because I feel it's unique. I didn't want to kind of beat a dead horse and publish photos that other people had taken and been published elsewhere before. The New York Times, the day after the prison break, had one of my photos of Clinton Correctional Facility plastered across the front page. So, that was cool. It's not my best work, you know the prison break, but hey, the New York Times.”
The exhibition image is of a New York State Trooper pulling himself up from inside a manhole.
“I submitted it to the Associated Press, and they have a monthly award for Best Photo, and that won the Best Photo for that month,” Dickens said.
“I guess that's what I tend to do with my photography. I tend to look for the unusual moments. I look for different vantage points, especially with events that I cover year in and year out. I try my best to not only outdo myself but find another way to cover the same possibly boring event. I think that kind of shows in my work."
IF YOU GO
WHAT: “North Country Exposures: A Candid Look at the Past Decade,” featuring the artwork of Gabe Dickens.
WHEN: Exhibition opening is Friday, August 6, from 5 to 8 p.m. This event is free to the public.The show runs through August 27.
WHERE: The Strand Center Main Gallery at 23 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh.
HOURS: Regular gallery hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
CONTACT: For more information on these exhibits, upcoming events, concerts, or classes happening at The Strand Center for the Arts, please call 518-563-1604 or visit strandcenter.org.
