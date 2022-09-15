PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh native Jimmy McCartney is closing out his stand-up comedy tour with shows close to home at Olive Ridley’s Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.
McCartney’s journey began after graduation from Plattsburgh High School in 2007 and from SUNY Plattsburgh with a master’s degree in education in 2012.
STRUGGLES IN SEATTLE
He had some big ideas and made contact with some larger companies about it. The pursuit of this dream led him to Seattle.
But McCartney didn’t hear from those companies again and spent one year in Seattle, struggling.
“I was running out of money,” he said.
“Things kind of got dark for a while, I was doing what I had to do to survive.”
HELPED HIM GROW
McCartney began attending open mic nights to face his fears and branch out of his comfort zone.
“I was extroverted in New York, but in Seattle I was very introverted.” McCartney said.
McCartney feels he became a better advocate for himself.
“My time in Seattle helped me grow,” he said.
STARTING FROM SCRATCH
Eventually moving back home, McCartney wanted to host a new show in Plattsburgh. According to him, no one attended.
He started reaching out to comedy groups around New York and landed some gigs in Albany and Syracuse eventually moving down to Tampa, Fla. where he had to start from scratch.
“I was doing okay, getting out there,” McCartney said.
“When I moved down to Tampa, I dropped back down to open mic nights again.”
MAKING PEOPLE LAUGH
While McCartney’s ultimate goal is to enter the sketch comedy arena, he said stand-up will do for now.
“I’ve always felt myself to be a storyteller, and I love making people laugh,” McCartney said.
“Stand-up is in the same realm as sketch comedy, so I really like it. I love making people laugh, but one of my goals with my stand-up is to make people in the audience aware that other people also have embarrassing stories.”
MAKING 1,000 CALLS
He chose Tampa, Fla. for a few reasons, including direct flights to Plattsburgh and the beaches.
For approximately seven months, McCartney acted as his own manager.
“I was making cold calls, booking everything myself, writing my own contracts,” McCartney said.
“It was like a full-time job, I did not know what I was doing. I probably made around 1000 calls.”
CLOSE TO HOME
He did not see this journey coming, “I was just trying to face my fear, I had no idea things would ever end up going this well.”
McCartney is slated to set the stage Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. at Olive Ridleys located at 37 Court St, Plattsburgh. Tickets are $10 each. McCartney will be doing two sets with humor targeted toward adults.
He knew he wanted to end his tour close to home.
“As a Plattsburgh kid, born and raised,” McCartney said.
“I want people in the region to know that dreams are not unattainable. Artists, entrepreneurs, whatever it may be. If you have a dream, you need to pursue it relentlessly. Through years of preparation and sacrifice, I am this much closer to mine.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.