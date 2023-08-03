PLATTSBURGH — Officials in Clinton County are hoping a pot of more than $400,000 will help make a dent in battling opioid addiction and helping people move toward improved lives.
“We’d love to see things that can be replicated,” Richard Holcomb, of the Clinton County Community Services Board, said at a news conference Thursday morning.
“Things that we can continue on with after the grant funding may not be available. We want something that’s going to cover the entire community, not just a specific area in the community.”
OPIOID SETTLEMENT
The funding comes from a settlement of the national opioid case through the state’s Office of Addiction Services and Supports as well as the state Office of the Attorney General.
The Community Services Board will distribute money to area providers based on applications they receive and review.
Funds are available to any community based organization, and licensure or certification from the state is not required. The funding is expected to be available annually.
Holcombe said the board will be accepting proposals that focus on prevention and recovery.
They are hoping to see some innovative and creative approaches to battling and treating addiction from traditional and non-traditional providers.
“We really want to bring more people into the fold,” Michael Carpenter, a founder of MHAB Life Skills Campus in Plattsburgh, said.
“We have our standard 10 to 15 organizations that work in this field and then there is a lot of other much smaller organizations. Organizations or individuals who have unique and kind of innovative ideas that may not necessarily have resources and are not part of what we do. We wanted to make sure that all of those guys know that no idea is over the top or out of bounds.”
Carpenter said for smaller outfits providing services, an allocation of funds from the settlement package could make a huge difference.
“If you’re running a small recovery clubhouse or something like that, that money can keep you operational for two or three years,” he said.
“We’re hopeful that those guys will also apply, and not just the regulars who do this regularly.”
EMPHASIS
Holcomb said the three sides of battling addiction — prevention, treatment and recovery — are all crucial. With a lot of funding and resources already labeled for treatment, the emphasis on using the settlement money will be on prevention and recovery.
“One part of treatment is recidivism. So what we’re hoping is that as a community, we can build programs that provide people alternatives,” he said.
“If I go through all the effort and all the work to gain sobriety, but I walk out of the program, and I have nothing socially or workwise that’s going to support me in those efforts, the likelihood that I’m gonna fall back in is pretty high... prevention, treatment, recovery, as a community, we can support all three.”
Richelle Gregory, director of community services for Clinton County Mental Health and Addiction Services, said the programs that are funded will be reviewed to gauge success.
“Depending on the program and program proposals, we’ll set up a list of guidelines for them to report back,” she said.
“I’m guessing we’ll probably look at it quarterly, and then when they come up for review annually.”
Carpenter said that there is a whole new world of ideas on how to treat addiction out there and they are hoping to tap into some.
“Anybody who has lost a child to an overdose has ideas about things to do, and any of them are able to open up organizations,” he said.
“Those organizations would not have come to a place like us looking for money because they wouldn’t know about it. So we’re trying to make sure that all of those people who have ideas can come to us and say here’s what I think we should do, and we’ll look at them and decide what’s best for everybody.”
STATE HELP
Carpenter said the funding for local use was earmarked after a visit with State Attorney General Leticia James last year.
“We said we think you should do something different and for whatever reason, she listened to us and probably some other people and said, okay, this makes sense, let’s try to do something that’s a little radical,” he said.
State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) sponsored legislation that required the funds to be allocated directly to people working with those in recovery.
“There are so many people in our communities with their boots on the ground helping people in recovery, but they need more resources,” Jones said.
“The opioid settlement money is an opportunity for our region to find funding for new and existing recovery programs and will make a difference in our communities.”
Holcomb said applications for funding should address birth through pre-teen ages, and proposals should include family education, social media, education, social media monitoring, home based services, and community interventions.
Proposals should encourage pro-social educational activities, life skills development, and workforce engagement. Agencies and organizations can apply for funding through Clinton County and through the Community Services Board.
Additional requirements and information on how to apply will be made available through the Clinton County website.
Proposals need to be submitted by Aug. 31.
