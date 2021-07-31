Fundraisers seeks to defray costs for Afghanistan Vet

PLATTSBURGH – Hero WOD (Work Out Day) honors and raises crucial funds for U.S. Army Capt. Bergan Flannigan, a Tupper Lake native and Purple Heart decorated veteran, who was injured by an IED blast on Feb. 24, 2010 in Afghanistan.
Hero WOD starts today at 9 a.m. at North Country CrossFit located at 130 Arizona Ave. in Plattsburgh.
On a GoFundMe on her behalf, her family members wrote:
“As many of you know, our sister Bergan was injured in Afghanistan while serving our country back in February 2010. We are thankful that she survived, but her severe injuries resulted in the amputation of her right leg.
“She has recently been given the opportunity to undergo Osseointegration Amputation Reconstruction surgery and needs your help!”
Thus far, $23,355 of the $50K goal has been reached as of Friday afternoon.
“North Country CrossFit is thrilled to host this fundraising event in honor of Captain Flannigan,” Marie Blatchley, owner for the gym, said.
“We are humbled by all the support our athletes and local businesses have shown thus far, and we hope many community members will show up and rally up for her.
“Our veterans sacrifice so much by serving our country. They shouldn't have to fight for their own well-being upon their return, and this is why this fundraiser means so much to us.”
Flannigan's procedure and all of her PT and rehab that will follow are down in New York City, a costly expenditure for the single mom.
“I would like to get her story out there, so that she can get as much support from our community as she can,” Blatchley said.
“I could go on and on about how incredible of a person she is. Her story is one of heroism, grit, perseverance.”
Hero WOD is open to all.
“You do not have to be a North Country CrossFit member to participate nor do participants need to buy a day pass (their donation, however big or small, will be their admission into the workout),” Blatchley said.
“Participants do not need to have any experience as all workouts can be modified or scaled to ability.”
All donations will help defray cost for Flannigan's upcoming surgery and associated expenditures.
Donations (cash/checks) will be collected at the event or via Venmo @Marie-Blatchley.
Flannigan’s full story and the GoFundMe effort can be found at: Fundraiser for Amy Arsenault by Brooke Gabriels: Help Bergan get life changing surgery! (gofundme.com) and https://www.teamrwb.org/bergan-flannigan-combat.
GoFundMe:
