PLATTSBURGH -- A fundraiser for "Keith West and Family" will held Friday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., at two downtown Plattsburgh locations.
Live music will be offered simultaneously at 100 Margaret and at the Koffee Kat, located at 104 Margaret St.
West, an educator and Plattsburgh resident, was in a head-on collision on July 23 in Burlington, Vt.
He remains hospitalized at the University of Vermont Medical Center.
Julie is his wife, and they have two sons, Luke and Joshua.
"We ask people that attend to donate money to support Keith West and family as he has been in a car accident this past week and has been fighting for his life," Joe Ferris, owner of 100 Margaret, said.
Joshua will be playing at Friday's event.
He has launched a $15,000 GoFundMe for his father, who has had three surgeries in five days.
In a post, Joshua wrote:
"The Road Ahead - This is still so very fresh and new and we still have so many question marks on what this whole thing will look like moving forward for my Dad and our family. We don’t know how long he will remain in the hospital and right now things are still moment to moment and we are just taking things one at a time, right now hoping for a good surgery result today.
"We know this will take months if not longer - months of rehab, PT, overcoming mental health obstacles, months of Keith not being able to work or create income for himself as he is self employed, months of in-house care - and this is all assuming things keep going as well as they currently are.
"Unfortunately with all these things comes cost. On top of all the current and upcoming medical costs there will be a lot of added living expenses, financial difficulty without his ability to work, replacing his truck and many other expenses that we probably haven’t even thought about yet."
Donations may be made in person at 100 Margaret Street, the Koffee Kat or Keith West Recovery Support online at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/keith-west-recovery-support?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf%20share-flow-1&fbclid=IwAR3zhSWpyczb_34VO5VtcatpNWVma8sf54ETXQ-EVAEYfB79e1AKqwcE7lo
