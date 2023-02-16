A crowd filled the gymnasium at the Assumption of Mary School in Redford Saturday afternoon for the “Family Day for Cali” fundraiser event for the family of "Courageous Cali" Neri, a 2-year-old receiving treatment in Boston for encephalitis caused by powassan virus.
Cali is the daughter of Shawn and Kelsey Neri of Saranac.
Kelsey, along with her son Clayton, made a special appearance at the event to thank the community for all the support.
Kelsey provides updates on Cali’s treatment on the Facebook page “Courageous Cali’s life with encephalitis caused by Powassan Virus” at https://tinyurl.com/ku2h3k8k and a GoFundMe campaign set up by friends of the family is accepting donations online at gofund.me/49f6b212
