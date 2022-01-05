BEEKMANTOWN — Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) teamed up with local tourism agencies and hospitality business owners to advocate for funding that would reopen the vacant Beekmantown Gateway Center.
Located on Interstate 87 southbound between exits 41 and 40, the Gateway Center was the first available rest stop for travelers after they crossed into the U.S. from Canada.
CLOSED IN APRIL 2020
Opened in 1995, the center closed in April 2020 after not receiving the necessary $196,000 funding from New York State to remain operational.
At a news conference outside the closed center Tuesday morning, Jones said the center is important to increasing tourism in the North Country and all of New York State.
“The Beekmantown Gateway Center has welcomed visitors to New York for over 25 years and is the first stop many travelers from Canada make in New York,” Jones said.
“It’s unacceptable that the center remains vacant due to funding cuts. The North Country has a vibrant tourism industry and it’s important that the state provides funding to keep this industry thriving. The first stop for visitors of our state needs to be welcoming and not a vacant building, and it’s time that the state restores funding to the Beekmantown Gateway Center in the state budget.”
The reopening would provide plenty of information to visitors looking to get the most out of their experience in New York, Jones said.
“There’s not a lot of information coming out of here when you can’t get in. Our tourism partners, our business partners, our hospitality partners all look forward to the day we can open up this center,” Jones said.
“We’re looking to update it so our friends and tourists alike get the best experience. It’s the gateway for our friends and neighbors to the north, to all of New York state and certainly the North Country and the Adirondacks.”
INCREASE FUNDING
In addition to reopening the Gateway Center, also needed is increased funding to eventually replace the current facility, North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas said.
“The state has spent great amounts of money to build new welcome centers in Clifton Park and Queensbury for northbound travelers and we’re happy they did that,” Douglas said.
“This is one of the state’s most important gateways in terms of visitation from our Canadian friends. We need to catch up. We need this center reopened in time for summer this year, and we also need the planning to start for a new center to replace this outdated facility and get it on track for the next couple years.”
Kristy Kennedy of the Adirondack Regional Tourism Council, said the Gateway Center will be important to more aspects than just tourism.
“The Welcome Center welcomes a variety of visitors, including leisure travelers and group travelers, but it also is a popular resting area for our truckers and long haulers who are vital during this supply chain crisis,” Kennedy said.
“The focus is on tourism and the Adirondacks in general, but it’s a multi-purpose building that we really appreciate the assemblyman’s call to action on.”
Jeremy Evans, CEO of Adirondack Frontier, said he knows from first-hand experience how important the Gateway Center is for the area.
“I had the wonderful opportunity to work at the Welcome Center in college,” Evans said.
“I know the folks that worked here are true ambassadors of the region on behalf of New York State — it was a great partnership. It’s time to bring those ambassadors back.”
