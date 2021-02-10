Fund named after long-time Alice Hyde volunteer

MALONE – A Malone native and long-time volunteer at UVM Health Network – Alice Hyde Medical Center’s long-term care facility is being honored for her contributions to the hospital through the establishment of a charitable fund in her name.
The Mary Kay Tulloch Fund will support a range of volunteer-focused programs including training opportunities, orientation materials and information focused on the hospital’s long-term care facility, The Alice Center, where Mary Kay has volunteered her time for more than two decades.
The fund was founded through donations from friends honoring Mary Kay’s years of volunteer service to the organization and community.
ACTS OF KINDNESS
The 81-year-old senior has served as a volunteer at Alice Hyde for more than two decades, beginning shortly after her mother, Loretta, began exhibiting signs of dementia in the mid-1990s and moved to what was then known as the Alice Hyde Nursing Home.
Mary Kay, who served for 35 years as a teacher, was contemplating retirement after 25 years as an elementary school teacher at Malone Central School. Spending her evenings at the nursing home with her mother, Mary Kay began helping employees pass trays during mealtime, and working with residents to give them assistance when they needed it – or just someone to interact with if they did not.
What began as routine acts of kindness grew into a decades-long commitment to helping improve the lives of people she grew to know and love.
“I just kept on going because I loved the people,” Mary Kay said of her long tenure as a volunteer.
“I love just about everything to do with being there with them. Malone’s a small town, and I know so many of the residents.”
FAMILIAL LINKS
Her connection to Alice Hyde traces back to her father, Kenneth Tulloch, who practiced as an ear, nose and throat specialist at the hospital.
In fact, she comes from a family of medical professionals: her grandfather, William LeMire, practiced as a surgeon, and her brother, Donald, is a physician based in Florida.
“I was very familiar with Alice Hyde,” she said.
“So volunteering just seemed natural to me.”
More than 20 years later."
Mary Kay still sees the need that moved her to donate her time at what is now The Alice Center.
“Having been a volunteer, I know how important it is for the residents and the staff,” she said.
“It’s a job where you support the residents and you support the staff. Everybody sometimes needs a shoulder to cry on, or someone to listen to them.”
VOLUNTEER SHORTAGE
Mary Kay selected Volunteer Resources and Training as the focus of the fund because of the challenges faced by both volunteers and health care organizations that often struggle to find new members for their volunteer programs.
“I think the public needs to be told there is a need for it,” she said.
Chantelle Marshall, director of philanthropy, said the fund would provide important support for the hospital’s volunteer services.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Alice Hyde had about 200 active volunteers.
Volunteer programs have been temporarily suspended due to the pandemic.
“I can’t think of a better way to honor Mary Kay’s long history of volunteerism than sharing her story and inspiring others to volunteer their time and energy to support Alice Hyde’s mission in our community,” Marshall said.
To donate to the Mary Kay Tulloch Fund contact Alice Hyde’s Philanthropy Department at 518-481-2794, or visit the Alice Hyde website at https://app.etapestry.com/onlineforms/AliceHydeMedicalCenter/onlinegift.html
