Full house at city community gardens

PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Community Garden Group members cross their fingers for a good season.
“We've had an extremely good start for the year as far as membership,” said Jack Downs, who co-chairs the group with Lynn Myers.
“Our gardens filled up immediately. We only have a couple of people on the waiting list. That's our main garden at Penfield.”
The group's Plattsburgh Housing Authority Garden is pretty much full also on South Catherine Street.
“That's one of the first times that's ever happened,” he said.
“In both cases, because this is still early in the season, it is possible that we will have some people drop out. “People who perhaps have gotten plots and then changed their mind or something.
“Right now, we're in the phase following up with anybody who has not done much in their plot yet to try and encourage them or see if there's a problem.”
There's always a few plots like that.
“We're entering that stage where we're tracking down people who perhaps have neglected their duties, and then we're trying to get them back on track,” he said.
STREET DRIVE CHA-CHING
The Plattsburgh Gardening Group's street drive fundraiser had a very positive response.
“We made far more than we expected,” Downs said.
“This is only the second time we have done a street drive. I think the first time, we made something like $500. This time, we made more than $1,300. We don't have a final total yet because it changes as we count it. It will be even more than that.”
This allows the group to keep plot fees low and subsidize fees for any PHA residents who wish to have plots.
“We give them plots free,” he said.
“That allows us to keep doing that.
"We honestly had a time a few years ago where financially we were in a little trouble. But we're fine now with some changes we made.”
Things have turned around with this fundraiser, past fundraisers, and a grant the group received from Stewart's last year.
“It was very helpful based on the pandemic response,” he said.
“Those things have really put us a good financial situation and everything.”
HELPING HANDS
One church group and a student group reached out, unsolicited, to offer to do volunteer work at the gardens.
“That just happened out of the blue,” he said.
“I think we're beginning to get into a situation where people are looking for things to do, get outdoors, and maybe have a positive impact.
“So, we will have at least two groups in the summer helping out with some basic things. We're happy to give people that opportunity to do volunteer work if they wish.”
GARDEN TASKS
The group will have regular work days for normal garden maintenance.
“If anybody reads this and they say, 'Oh gee, I wish I could have been a plot,'” he said.
“It may be a little late now with the gardens being full, but they can reach, of course, reach out to me and be put on a waiting list.
“It's possible we may have a plot or two open up, although I can't guarantee that of course.”
NOTE TO SELF
Downs urges potential gardeners to give themselves a reminder to apply for a plot next year.
“After the first of the year, we have our plot applications available,” he said.
“People send them in. It's usually mid-April. The date will be on our website and our Facebook page”
The group's kickoff is the Saturday before Earth Day.
“That's when we announce people with plots,” Downs said.
“People who want plots really need to get their applications in before that, so in the late winter.”
Email Robin Caudell:
Twitter:@RobinCaudell
TO CONNECT
WHAT: Plattsburgh Community Garden Group
INFO: If you have questions or concerns, please email co-chairs: Jack Downs, jdowns.pr@gmail.com; or Lynn Myers, lynn.devan.myers@gmail.com.
WEBSITE: www.plattsburghcommunitygarden.org
