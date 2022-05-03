PLATTSBURGH — “Frost Live,” a celebration of American poet Robert Frost’s connection to SUNY Plattsburgh, will be held Wednesday, May 4, at 4 p.m. in the Cardinal Lounge, Angell College Center.
The gathering is aimed at recreating the events surrounding Frost’s visits to SUNY Plattsburgh in the 1940s and 1950s, and will feature Dr. Ronald Davis, professor of journalism, playing a 1959 recording of Frost reading and talking about his poetry when he was on campus. Davis will talk about the recording and discuss the visit.
In addition, SUNY Plattsburgh 1982 alumna and faculty emerita of journalism Nora Montanaro-Davis will do dramatic readings of Frost’s poems.
A celebrated American poet, Frost has deep connections to SUNY Plattsburgh. Throughout the 1940s and ’50s, he was a frequent visitor to campus and a close friend of Dr. Edward “Doc” Redcay, late dean of students. Frost dropped into classes, gave talks, kept an office in Hawkins Hall and attended parties in his honor at the Cumberland Head home of Redcay and his wife, Lillian.
“Frost Live” is free and open to the public. Doors for the event will open at 3:45 p.m., at which time Dr. Dexter Criss, professor of chemistry and director of the Plattsburgh State Gospel Choir, will play piano, as was Redcay’s tradition. Light refreshments will be served.
For more information, contact Davis at 518-564-2423 or email davisrj@plattsburgh.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.