SARANAC LAKE — The 2023 Winter Carnival Gala Parade Grand Marshals, Kathy and Roger Steinbrueck, come with floral flair this year.
On Feb. 11, they will lead the parade down Broadway and Main Street, both streets that in the summer months, the two work hard to keep colorful and full of butterflies through the flower pots, planters and baskets they arrange and distribute around the village from their shop Scotts Florist on Woodruff Street. When the weather gets warm, dozens of flower baskets will line the downtown streets — hanging from windows, dotting parks and spilling out onto the sidewalks.
They’ve been bringing flowers to downtown for going on 30 years now.
Winter Carnival Committee Member Liz Murray, who nominated the couple, said she did so because of their floral work.
“To me, in the summer, they are what makes Saranac Lake so beautiful,” Murray said. “So attractive to all our residents and visitors.”
To the Steinbruecks, it’s a love letter to Saranac Lake.
“We love where we live,” Kathy said, adding that they want to give back.
“I don’t think there’s a community — a city, anywhere — that can survive without volunteers,” Kathy said.
When they moved to town in 1979, Kathy worked at Don’s Florist and Scotts Florist. They purchased Scotts Florist in 1990 and after relocating the business to Woodruff Street in 1994, immediately became involved in the downtown Saranac Lake community. The village needed someone to spread flowers around.
Kathy said when she got the call from Carnival Chairman Jeff Branch telling her they had been selected, she began crying.
“I was humbled, I was honored, I was pretty emotional. It was a big thing,” she said.
“For me, it’s really special that the two of us get to do something together,” Kathy said. “To get recognition at this point, for the two of us as a couple, that was the big thing.”
To them, Winter Carnival also means Valentine’s Day. The Feb. 14 holiday of love and roses typically comes just at, before or slightly after the end of Carnival festivities.
So on Sunday, the day after the parade, they’ll be back in the flower shop cramming for the “onslaught” of customers on Tuesday. Kathy said the Valentine’s Day customers are the easiest customers.
“It’s fun. You’ve got guys in here who haven’t seen each other in a year because the last time they saw each other was on Valentine’s Day, here,” Roger said.
They’ll be lined up, chatting and ribbing each other for also being late getting bouquets for their lovers.
The couple, who have been married for around 50 years, initially met in Europe while they were both self-described “travelers.” Roger had just come from Morocco when he met Kathy’s sister and she introduced the two of them.
They got married and lived in the Bavarian Alps were Roger worked as an executive chef.
When they had their son Sean, they decided to move back to the U.S. in 1979. They landed first in Manhattan, where Roger worked as an executive chef.
“I was a Jersey girl before dad went in the military, so I loved it, but he was not enamored with New York City,” Kathy said. “He said ‘I’m going to go up north and keep driving until I find mountains and find another job.’”
He worked his way up, being “overqualified” at each place they landed. Eventually, he got to Lake Placid and became the executive chef at the brand-new Lake Placid Hilton — now the High Peaks Resort — three months before the 1980 Winter Olympic Games.
“It was November and the Olympics were coming in February,” Roger said. “But I was 30 years old and I had all the energy in the world.”
The hotel was so new that drywall powder would get sucked into the kitchen vents by its big industrial fans, he said.
Kathy said they had found a place to live that reminded them of where they had been living in Europe, so they stayed and made this community their “forever home.”
She grew up in a military family, so she had no hometown, and her parents had moved to Bloomingdale. They stayed to take care of them as they got older.
Now, their son lives in North Carolina. He asks if they’ll move down after they retire. Kathy said they won’t for a while. The summer is the busy season for flower shops, and they want to finally enjoy the little window of sunshine and warmth the Adirondacks gets each year.
They’ve been working together for more than 30 years now. This takes cooperation and compromise, Kathy said.
“You’re stuck with me honey,” Kathy told Roger, giving him a big side hug.
They work, live and enjoy the outdoors together. The only thing they don’t both do is curl. Roger is part of the local curling club.
Both are looking forward to the Gala Parade. They’ve marched in the parade a few times in other floats, but now, they’ll lead it as its Grand Marshals.
Kathy has also been on the board of Pendragon Theater, the Saranac Lake Youth Center and the local Ecumenical Council. She currently serves on the village’s Downtown Advisory Board. Roger has served on the board of the Saranac Lake Youth Center and is currently on the Village Improvement Society Board. He was also the Carnival King in 2009.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.