From ski patrol to ER doc

ELIZABETHTOWN – Dr. Mark Bisanzo shifts between emergency room departments on both sides of Lake Champlain.
He commutes, via ferry or bridge, swiping podcasts.
Bisanzo joined the medical staff last fall at the University of Vermont Health Network - Elizabethtown Community Hospital and will work part-time between the hospital’s Elizabethtown and Ticonderoga campuses.
An associate professor of emergency medicine at the University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine, he graduated from Harvard Medical School and completed emergency medicine residencies at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital, both in Boston.
SKI PATROL
Bisanzo naturally gravitated toward medicine.
He had interests in science and health in general, but they were amplified while he was an undergrad at Middlebury College. He did ski patrols at Sugarbush Resort in the Mad River Valley.
“Through my experiences as an EMT on a ski patrol up in Vermont, I just gravitated toward medicine for a career path,” he said.
“It's probably rooted in a combination of just finding the job challenging and interesting, desire to help people and make the world a better place. It's a very rewarding job in the day to day life and it allows me to really feel like there is something meaningful I am doing with my time at work.”
Bisanzo grew up in New Jersey. He did an EMT course in ambulance work for a period of time in New Jersey over summers in college.
Bisanzo had a really great mentor as a first-year med student.
“And he invited me to come shadow with him in an ED, and it was something that struck me,” he said.
“I like fast-paced, task switching activities where you are kind of constantly pushed to the limit of what you can do.
“I like the challenge of meeting a patient who is acutely sick and making a connection with them and getting them to trust me and getting to the bottom of what is causing their symptoms.”
FAST ON HIS FEET
Bisanzo relishes the fast pace of emergency medicine.
“Where you're constantly on your feet, thinking through things and doing things,” he said.
“You have to improvise all the time in order to get the thing you need done for the patient, make the best of the resources you have even if they're not all the resources you ideally have.”
The things that drew him to emergency medicine are the things he still enjoys about it.
“I like the challenge of connecting with somebody who doesn't know me and and gaining their trust quickly,” he said.
“I like solving the problem they came in with, making them feel better. It really appeals to me that I don't do any billing or deal with insurance companies. I see just whoever shows up. I just take care of them because they are having an emergency.
"I just provide them the care with a blind eye toward ability to pay and know that there are financial resources to cover people with emergencies and most insurances will cover the testing to get done.”
GLOBAL HEALTH
Bisanzo worked in Connecticut and Massachusetts for a period of 10 years total while juggling African sojourns as a Global Health Fellow at Massachusetts General Hospital.
“So I was moving back and forth between the states and Uganda for much of that time,” he said.
“It was really rewarding and exciting."
With a group of colleagues, he built a training program in emergency medicine for non-physicians and set up a way to provide emergency care in a rural area of Uganda that previously didn't have any emergency care.
“I got to form really long term relationships with friends from another country that has been really rewarding for me over time,” he said.
“It allowed me to experience a side of life that I had no ability to experience.”
The nonprofit called Global Emergency Care Collaborative has emergency physicians based in Illinois, Idaho, Arizona and Vermont.
He has tracked Uganda's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Overall, they are doing relatively well,” Bisanzo said.
“I think the government worked pretty hard to contain it initially. But I think overall, the country is faring well given the limited resources they have."
COVID LESSONS
Here, for him, the pandemic reinforced the safety net of emergency medicine and how emergency medicine can play a key role and response to a pandemic and to a public health emergency.
“It has taught me more appreciation for the resources we have here,” Bisanzo said.
“We never went without PPE during the pandemic, so that was a testament to the way the hospitals were run. The administration was able to secure enough PPE for us, so we didn't have to worry about being adequately protected at work.”
The pandemic has taught him to be adaptable and willing to learn new things.
“Twelve months ago, we really knew nothing about this disease and now we have a pretty reasonable metric for how to take care of it and how to ultimately prevent it and squash the pandemic,” Bisanzo said.
“There has been a lot of good lessons to learn about providing medical care and how how you have to be adaptable.”
