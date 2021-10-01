VERGENNES, VT — Jane Williamson delved deep into town and city records to excavate what she could about Sheriff Stephen Bates and his family in Vermont.
“The thing that is so surprising to me is that Vergennes was a white city,” Williamson, a Vermont Humanities speaker and former director of the Rokeby Museum, said.
“It was whiter in 1870 than it had been earlier. I've done all this research on African Americans in Addison County, there was four families, three families, five families.”
Bates was enumerated in the 1870 Census.
“I think he was still single,” she said.
“He was married pretty soon. There is one other Black family in town, where there had previously been several. So, the voters of Vergennes elected a Black man to be the Sheriff of their city. That was a group of white people saying it is okay with us to be arrested by a Black man. That wasn't okay with most white Americans, and it probably still isn't.”
A Google search for “First Black Sheriff” will result in a bunch in the 1860s and 1870s.
“There was a whole bunch of them," she said.
"I was surprised. I know a fair amount about Vergennes, and they had elected years earlier, in the mid-1830s, Phillip Storms as pound keeper. He was elected a couple of times as pound keeper. That's not a big office but they elected a Black man to something in town, which I thought was worth noting in the 1830s. But Sheriff is a whole other kettle of fish.”
The Stephen Bates Marker Team has been careful to say he is the "first known Black Sheriff in Vermont."
“But, I would say that he was, certainly, the first black Sheriff elected in a northern state,” Williamson said.
“There were many elected during Reconstruction in the South. There was this brief period when all these Black people got elected in the South because they were the majority, and they had the vote until Reconstruction faltered and then the Ku Klux Klan took over and that was that.
“You can't prove a negative, let's say it. Then somebody else will come forward and say, 'oh, no, no, no. We have a sheriff here. Here is the record that shows that our sheriff was first."
Bates was not just kind of a blip, an anomaly on the historical records, because Vergennes' votes kept reelecting him almost ever year from 1879 until he died in 1907.
“So, there were these few occasions when someone else would run against him and get elected,” she said.
“Unfortunately, the newspapers of the time, they always reported on the results. But there was nothing in the paper about any of the election stuff except on congress and the president.”
Local newspapers at the time didn't report, “Timothy Dillon says Stephen Bates is a terrible sheriff, and I'm going to challenge him.”
“It's none of that,” Williamson said.
“You don't know why. I can't find out why Timothy Dillon was one who ran against him. He got elected twice. During his second term, he resigned and they appointed to Stephen Bates. That happened to somebody else who had challenged him, was elected twice and during his second term, resigned, and they appointed Stephen Bates. Clearly the city council and the voters of Vergennes had tremendous confidence in Bates to do a fine job as sheriff.”
NORTHWARD BOUND
Bates escaped from the Shirley Plantation, Charles City County, Va. with the Army of the Potomac when Gen. George McClellan’s forces retreated in July-August of 1862.
“He went with them up to Washington, DC,” Williamson said.
“McClellan and his forces were sent somewhere else, but I don't think Stephen Bates went with him. He was working for an officer, several sources say that, so I'm inclined to believe it. It was very common. These Union officers hired slaves that escaped to them, and they would hire them to work as cooks and all sorts of things.”
Bates remained in Washington, DC, and somehow was hired as a coachman by Frederick E. Woodbridge, Vermont's U.S. representative from Vergennes.
“Woodbridge had three terms in Congress, and then he was not reelected,” Williamson said.
“So he came back to Vergennes, and Stephen Bates came with him. That whole relationship about his time in Washington, I'm not finding much.”
Woodbridge had a son, Fred A. Bates, who died in London.
“He crossed the pond,” she said.
“I think he was an artist of some sort. I think they had a daughter. I haven't paid much attention to them. He appears because, when our Fred Woodbridge died, he came back to manage the estate. He hired Stephen Bates. Fred A. Woodbridge had some horse business.”
Williamson found a newspaper advertisement for Stephen Bates as the enterprise's manager.
“Which suggests to me that Bates was a horse guy,” she said.
“To be hired as a coachman and to be work for this guy in a horse business means he was good with horses. It's possible that his job as enslaved man in Virginia was coachman. Several sources say he was a waiter. He worked for the Union officers, but he could also have been coachman. People just think of Black men as waiters back then.”
The 1870 Census, his marriage license and his death record all say Stephen Bates was a coachman for Woodbridge.
“But, he did other things as well,” she said.
“You can't make a living just off of coaching for one guy in Vergennes. He worked a bunch of different jobs such as bank security. Clearly, he was really regarded and trusted in Vergennes. People trusted him to do all sorts of things including be Sheriff.”
Stephen Bates rose from chattel slavery on the Shirley Plantation to being elected Sheriff in Vergennes.
“By a bunch of white people in Vermont,” Williamson said.
“Talk about transforming your life. He clearly had a lot on the ball. You read all this stuff. You know he had a lot on the ball. You get these feelings about people when you're researching them, even though we don't have his diaries or his letters or the kind of stuff that you wish you had.
“You just look at that face, and you just think this is a snappy guy. This guy knows what's going on. You can't do what he did if you're not really with it. You have to have a lot on the ball to do what he did.”
