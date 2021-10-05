PLATTSBURGH — Early voting for the Nov. 2 election begins later this month, and there is still a little time left to register to vote.
Friday, Oct. 8 is the last day to postmark a mailed voter registration application or to register to vote in-person at your county board of elections.
Mailed applications must be received by Wednesday, Oct. 13, and boards of elections must process all changes of addresses received by that date in time for the general election.
Those who are honorably discharged from the military or become naturalized citizens after this Friday have until Saturday, Oct. 23 to register to vote in-person, according to the state Board of Elections' political calendar.
"It's the first step in making your voice heard," League of Women Voters of the North Country co-president Diana Wardell said of registering.
HOW TO REGISTER
In order to register to vote in the Nov. 2 election, you must be a U.S. citizen; be at least 18 years old on or before Election Day; and reside in the state, county, city or village in which you are voting for at least 30 days before the election.
You cannot be in prison for a felony conviction, be adjudged mentally incompetent by a court or claim the right to vote elsewhere, according to the state Board of Elections.
There are multiple ways to register to vote or update your registration information:
• Register in-person at your county board of elections or at any New York State Agency-based voter registration center.
• Submit your voter application either in-person at your local Department of Motor Vehicles or through the DMV website at tinyurl.com/2xfjnak8 if you already have DMV-issued identification.
• Request a voter registration form by mail by submitting your information at tinyurl.com/sketufv6
• Request a voter application by calling the 1-800-FOR-VOTE (1-800-367-8683) hotline.
• Download a voter registration form at tinyurl.com/8bxmpvtf.
ABSENTEE BALLOT
Wardell pointed out that there are three ways to vote: by absentee ballot, through early voting and on Election Day.
Those wishing to vote by absentee ballot this year must have their applications by mail, online portal, email or fax in to their local boards no later than Monday, Oct. 18.
They have until Monday, Nov. 1, to apply in-person for an absentee ballot. Ballots must be postmarked by Election Day, Nov. 2, and received by the county board of elections no later than Tuesday, Nov. 9.
Voters can also deliver their absentee ballots to their local board or any poll site on Election Day by close of polls.
EARLY VOTING
Early voting in New York State is slated to take place from Saturday, Oct. 23 through Sunday, Oct. 31.
Hours vary by county. Early voting in the tri-county area will take place at the following locations:
• Clinton County: First Floor Meeting Room of the County Government Center, 137 Margaret St. in Plattsburgh.
• Essex County: Lake Placid Beach House, 31 Parkside Drive in Lake Placid; North Hudson Town Offices, 3024 U.S. Route 9 in North Hudson.
• Franklin County: County Board of Elections Office, 355 West Main St., Suite 161 in Malone.
More elections-related information, including the 2021 political calendar, is available at elections.ny.gov.
