LAKE PLACID — John Brown Lives! (JBL!) will continue collecting powerful first-person narratives, which seek to bridge generational boundaries while collecting freedom and justice narratives, using the OurStoryBridge model.
JBL! successfully implemented its AARP Community Challenge grant beginning in August with the launch of “Freedom Story Project” and creating opportunities to bring the stories into the community and across the country.
Among the outreach vehicles JBL! asks the public to explore and engage with Freedom Story Project by visiting the website to hear stories at www.freedomstoryproject.org; emailing freedomstoryproject@gmail.com to arrange to tell your story, perhaps in the new Story Shed.
Two new podcasts, “Activism in Music” and “The Fight for Freedom,” feature stories from Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine, activists Bill Ayers and Bernadine Dohrn, the musical duo Magpie, and local Keene Central School 2022 Valedictorian Cal Page-Bryant, among others.
LISTEN, SHARE
People can attend a JBL! event where stories are taken and presented and use the stories to teach lessons of freedom and justice; and listen to a new story each Tuesday on JBL!’s Facebook page.
With the grant completed, JBL! will continue growing Freedom Story Project, collecting stories locally at the Story Shed, at events, online and by appointment from anyone wishing to share their stories.
Freedom Story Project, with support from the AARP Community Challenge grant, has already collected 57 personal narratives (81% collected from storytellers 50 and older).
COLLECTS STORIES
Freedom Story Project collects and broadcasts three- to five-minute audio stories and related photographs online, centering around themes of freedom and justice, human and civil rights, activism and engagement at local, national and international levels.
One of its goals is to inspire younger generations to tell their stories and connect to their communities and these issues, including through powerful personal narratives by elders who share their experiences.
Freedom Story Project uses the OurStoryBridge methodology, making stories easily accessible and shareable.
John Brown Lives! and OurStoryBridge express their gratitude to AARP for funding the project.
“Our thanks go to AARP for the generous support that has made the Freedom Story Project possible,” Martha Swan, executive director of John Brown Lives!, said.
“With help from the AARP Community Challenge grant, we built the foundation to collect remarkable stories from dedicated individuals working to make the world a better place.
“We’re eager to gather more stories to mark our 25th anniversary in 2024.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.