PLATTSBURGH – November's nippy, and summer wear is too light for shivering temps.
Warm attire can be scooped up for free at the First Presbyterian Church's “Winter Coat Giveaway” on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to noon at 34 Brinkerhoff St. in Plattsburgh.
Attendees will be able to choose winter coats, hats, scarves, mittens, gloves, boots, etc.
“We did this once before about two years ago before COVID, but, obviously due to COVID we didn't feel like doing it again until this year,” Terri Mahoney, Evangelical Team committee chair, said.
“The First Presbyterian Church was looking on different ways to do ministry in the community. One of our committees, which does outreach, decided that this might be a positive event for us to do downtown for anyone in Clinton County, but particularly people in our downtown area who are in need.”
GATHERED DONATIONS
The E Team reached out to congregation members, who reach out to their friends and relatives, for any clothing items they are not using anymore.
“We ask them to donate, and we accumulate all these items and set it up downstairs. People come into what we call the Fellowship Hall, which is where we can put tables out, too. We have it for two hours, 10 to 12.”
'IT'S ALL FREE"
Two years ago, more than 200 people showed up for the event.
“I could not believe the number we had,” she said.
“We counted. Obviously, we wanted to see the first time how this would be, which is wonderful. So many churches and other agencies provide a similar service. We were just so surprised of how many people came.”
One person approached Mahoney last year wanting to pay for items.
“I said, 'No, no, no. It's all free,'” she said.
“We just wanted to have people come who might need these items, and they were just so thankful. Pretty much, people come in and out. It's usually pretty quick. Now with COVID, we set it up differently because we want everyone to be safe.”
COVID PRECAUTIONS
Patrons should enter the church on the Marion Street entrance where an outside table will have masks available and hand sanitizer.
“We are going to allow 10 people in at a time,” she said.
“Usually, people are pretty quick about it. They don't linger or anything like that. We will have the doors open to Fellowship Hall, where we will have tables with scarves and gloves. There's a side entrance where is there a sidewalk on the other rooms, so that way we have a separate entrance and a separate exit.”
Donations have steadily arrived.
“We have the women's clothes on one side of the hallway, and men's clothes on the other with boots underneath,” Mahoney said.
“I wish we could have more children's clothes, but I know people just give them away to friends and family who have children coming up, so we don't get very many of those. But for men and women, we do, which is great.”
