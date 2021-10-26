PLATTSBURGH – “Genetics, Breast Cancer and You,” a webinar, takes place today from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Presenters are Manal El Daouk, MD, FACOG, of the University of Vermont Health Network – Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH) Family Medicine Center and Wendy McKinnon, MS, CGC, Certified Genetic Counselor, University of Vermont Medical Center, Familial Cancer Program.
In addition to her busy gynecological practice, Dr. El Daouk serves on CVPH’s Commission on Cancer (CoC) committee, which is dedicated to improving survival and quality of life for cancer patients.
McKinnon works with individuals and families offering genetic counseling and testing to those concerned about inherited cancer risk.
GENETIC TESTING
The webinar will focus on the role genetic testing can play in assessing the risk of breast cancer as well as the criteria for its use.
“I will be talking about emphasizing the importance of screening in general, the importance of what are the red flags that tell a woman she needs to do a little more than just screening, looking at the risk factors from her history and what she's going to do afterward to minimize her risks of getting breast cancer,” El Daouk said.
“The newest technology that we have to find out what are the genes that predispose people to have breast cancer.
“It's just to make people more aware about their risks and know what to do, especially if they have a high risk, and they know that do carry some kind of gene mutation that can internally predispose them to have a high-lifetime risk of developing breast cancer and what they can do about it.”
BRCA 1 and BRCA 2
Most inherited cases of breast cancer are associated with mutations in two genes: BRCA1 (BReast CAncer gene one) and BRCA2 (BReast CAncer gene two), according to www.breastcancer.org
Everyone has BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes, and their function is to repair cell damage and keep breast, ovarian, and other cells growing normally.
“When this gene gets mutated, the cell will get out of control and keep dividing and dividing until cancer forms,” El Daouk said.
“This is a type of gene that we have known for years until 2015. With improvements in technologies and more companies started to do genetic testing, we found a lot of other genes rather BRCA that can predispose a woman to have breast cancer.”
BREAST CANCER GENES
PALB2 (Partner and Localizer of BRCA2), CHEK 2 (Checkpoint Kinase 2), CDH1, PTEN, STK11 TP53 are known to influence breast cancer risk.
ATM, BARD1, BRIP1, CASP8, CTLA4, CYP19A1, FGFR2, H19, LSP1, MAP3K1, MRE11A, NBN, RAD51, and TERT, that are thought to also increase the risk of developing breast cancer when they carry a mutation.
“There are genes that are moderate risk that predispose women to have breast cancer, which means about 25 to 50 percent of their lifetime,” El Daouk said.
“There are some newer genes that are being discovered, they are yet to be defined. So, we don't know exactly what to do with them. As the technology is improving and as we know further, then we will tell the woman if she does carry this gene that's in the low risk or we don't know what it is in fact. Later on, we can tell them and offer them and see what guidelines they need to follow in order to prevent them from having cancer or at least (offer) early detection.”
TO KNOW OR NOT
Genetic counseling takes place before genetic testing.
“Some women do not know, and some women don't want to know because they don't want to get their anxiety level high,” El Daouk said.
“It's part of the standard of care in our practice and the genetic counselor's practice as well.”
Every woman who comes to her office will go sort through her personal and family histories.
“We tell her that this is an availability that you can do, and at the end it's the patient's decision,” she said.
“We are actually doing it currently, right now. We are offering the patient, if she qualifies for genetic testing, we offer her the genetic testing.”
OPTIONS
During the seminar, El Daouk will also offer an overview of the options available to women who are determined to be at a high risk for the disease.
“If a woman has it, then there's above 50% chance that she will develop breast cancer,” she said.
“There is for moderate risk, which is less than 25% or 50%. For those who are high risk, including BCRA 1 and 2, there is stuff that she can do.
“One of them is to follow a healthy lifestyle. If she smokes or drink alcohol, that's something she can stop to decrease her chances of developing breast cancer.
“Overweight is one of things as well that kind of increases breast cancer. ”
MAMMOGRAMS
Mammograms are conducted from the age of 40 upward.
“In these type of people who do carry this gene, we start much earlier,” El Daouk said.
“We give them awareness about doing (breast) exams at the age of 18. We're starting doing imaging and testing at the age of 25. Some start at age 20. Twenty-five to 30, we do advise them to do an MRI and clinical exams twice a year. Also at the age 30, we advise them to do an MRI alternating with mammograms every six months and clinical breast exam.”
Some women choose to go only for the screenings.
“But for the high-risk group, they like to go for more intense intervention that includes surgical options,” she said.
“Basically surgical options are removing the healthy breasts, mastectomy, double mastectomy. That is somebody who had a high-risk gene that had significantly risk of breast cancer by about 95%.
“We advise them as well that the other option they can take is to remove the healthy ovaries and healthy Fallopian tubes because that will reduce their chance of developing breast cancer, in those special groups, about 50%.”
OTHER MEDICAL OPTIONS
There are other medical options that the patient can discuss with her doctor such as Tamoxifen, a pill or liquid form, whose usage includes to reduce breast cancer risk in women who haven't been diagnosed but are at higher-than-average risk for the disease, according to www.breastcancer.org
“All of these medications she can discuss with her doctor and see which one fits her more to decrease her chances of developing breast cancer,” El Daouk said.
The average rate of breast cancer among U.S. females is 12% or one in eight women.
“I'm not counting those who carry the gene mutation,” she said.
“Those who carry the gene mutation, based on the type, there are many different types, I will go through this in my lecture, those who carry the BRCA gene mutation they can have a lifetime risk of up to 80%.
“So, you're comparing 12% and 80% chance of developing breast cancer.”
Email Robin Caudell:
Twitter:@RobinCaudell
TO REGISTER
WHAT: "Genetics, Breast Cancer and You,” a webinar with presenters are Manal El Daouk, MD, FACOG, of the University of Vermont Health Network – Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH) Family Medicine Center and Wendy McKinnon, MS, CGC, Certified Genetic Counselor, University of Vermont Medical Center, Familial Cancer Program. There will be ample time for questions and answers during the webinar.
WHEN: 6-7 p.m. Today.
REGISTER: Registration, required for this free program, can be completed in the HealthSource section of the University of Vermont Health Network website, https://www.uvmhealth.org/health-wellness/healthsource-classes.
NOTE: Genetics, Breast Cancer and You is part of the University of Vermont Health Network’s HealthSource program offering free educational programs, classes and workshops in support of the community’s health and well being.
PHONE: For more information, call CVPH Communications and Engagement Strategies Department at (518) 562-7320.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.