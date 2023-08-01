Free interactive theater experience available for children at local libraries
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton-Essex-Franklin Library System received funding to support a free “Theater Experience for Children” at local libraries.
Children will have an opportunity to enjoy an interactive theater experience at four member libraries. The Traveling Lantern Theatre Company will be performing “Rhonda Appleseed & the Tree that Learned How to Speak” at the following locations:
• Dannemora Free Library on August 2 at 11:30 a.m.
• Peru Free Library on August 2 at 2:30 p.m.
• Plattsburgh Public Library on August 3 at 10:30 a.m.
• Chazy Public Library on August 3 at 3:30 p.m.
To learn more about these events, visit cefls.org/events/rhonda-appleseed.
Support for this work is from Generous Acts at Adirondack Foundation – a force for good that pools gifts from generous donors who love the Adirondack region and care about our communities.
To learn more, visit adirondackfoundation.org/GenerousActs.
