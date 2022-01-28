TICONDEROGA — A new COVID-19 testing site at North Country Community College’s Ticonderoga campus will begin taking appointments today.
The Essex County Health Department, NCCC and Quadrant Biosciences announced the site, which will be located at 11 Hawkeye Trail, Room 217 and open from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Fridays for free PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing.
Results will be available in about 48 to 72 hours. Anyone needing a test should follow these three steps:
1. Schedule an appointment at tinyurl.com/5n8zxj2e.
2. Create an online profile at app.clarifi-covid-19.com/login. If you already have a profile (such as through school-based testing), you do not need to create a new one.
3. Get tested by following the instructions provided when you register.
Walk-ins will be accepted during operating hours. Seniors who need assistance can call the Essex County Office for the Aging at 518-873-3695 to get help with the online registration process.
“The Quadrant Biosciences PCR COVID-19 test is an oral, saliva-based test, which makes it super easy for people of all ages to self-administer,” ECHD Director of Public Health Linda Beers said in a statement.
“Ensuring that our community can continue to access testing here in Essex County has been a priority for the health department throughout this pandemic and we’re thrilled to partner with North Country Community College and Quadrant to make this possible.”
Those arriving for testing need to bring a photo ID and insurance information, and will be required to be masked for the duration of their appointment.
For this saliva test, individuals should not brush their teeth or use mouthwash one hour before their appointment time. Food, beverages, gum, mints, lozenges and tobacco/vape products should not be consumed/used 30 minutes before testing.
