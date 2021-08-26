PLATTSBURGH – A basic computer class for seniors will be held at First Assembly of God Church, 164 Prospect Ave. Plattsburgh.
This class will be held every Thursday beginning Sept. 9 from 10:30 a.m. to noon.
Pastor Jim Miller will be using the 10 week course based on "Computers for Seniors Made Easy, Outsmarting Your Grandchildren" which is available through Amazon.
Every week. Miller will spend the first 45 minutes teaching about computers, and the second 45 minutes teaching about tablets and smartphones.
Computer topics include: Microsoft Windows, web browsing, social media, email, security and word processing software.
Tablet and smartphone topics include: downloading apps, email apps, security, texting, and social media.
Please call 518-563-5799 for more information.
