SARANAC LAKE — American icons Frederick Douglass (Ro Boddie) and Susan B. Anthony (Tara Giordano) come to life in a 90-minute staged reading of “The Agitators,” by playwright Mat Smart.
This production, presented by John Brown Lives! and directed by Michole Biancosino, will be presented at Pendragon Theatre in Saranac Lake on Friday evening.
The play tracks the enduring friendship of abolitionists and suffrage leaders Douglass and Anthony from their first meeting in Rochester in 1849 until Douglass’ death in 1895.
At times allies, at times adversaries, these tireless individuals, portrayed by professional actors, helped shape the course of American history.
MIDDLEBURY MEETUP
Boddie auditioned and was cast for the role of the famed orator and abolitionist for a production mounted by the Mosaic Theater Company in Washington, D.C.
“He brought the play to me,” Biancosino, a professor of theater at Middlebury College, said.
“He was familiar with it, and thought that I would also respond to the material and sort of was like looking to share it with other communities.”
Biancosino collaborated with Lisa Mitchell of Middlebury's Town Hall Theatre and Dr. Lydia Clemmons for a debut outdoors production of the play at the Clemmons Family Farm in Charlotte, Vt. during the 2020 lockdown.
“It was on the heels of so much more public focus of police brutality of Black people and post George Floyd,” Biancosino said.
“It was a time when people were starting to talk about these things.
“So, it was amazing to hear some of the words of Frederick Douglass and Susan B. Anthony that felt like they could be set in our moment of time right now.
“It's both inspiring and possibly a bit too sad to think we are still hashing out the same arguments in terms of women's rights over their own bodies and their own minds and the rights of Black people and people of color in the United States.”
"The Agitators" resonates because Douglass and Anthony are two of the greatest speakers in American history in Biancosino's estimation.
“When you hear these people speak, you are moved by their words. Ro and Tara, they are amazing,” she said.
“Ro we're just so lucky to have him in Vermont right now. He's a really accomplished accomplished actor, and I feel so grateful to be able to get to work with him."
BODDIE
Boddie is an award-winning stage and television actor. He’s appeared at internationally-recognized theatre venues like the Public Theatre, Mark Taper Forum, La Jolla Playhouse, The Old Globe and Centerstage in plays by August Wilson, Dominique Morisseau, Colman Domingo, Tom Stoppard, Tony Kushner, Caryl Churchill and William Shakespeare, and world premieres by Ethan Coen, Niel LaBute and Tim Blake Nelson.
Select roles include MLK in the “Mountaintop,” Frederick Douglass in “The Agitators,” Floyd Barton in “Seven Guitars” and most recently Richard III in Classical Theatre of Harlem’s “Seize The King.”
Television credits include CBS’s “The Good Wife,” “Elementary,” “Person of Interest” and “Unforgettable” and on the new Starz series “Run The World.”
GIORDANO
Giordano is an actor, teacher, producer and director.
A Helen Hayes Award nominee, her acting credits include roles at Arena Stage, Shakespeare Theatre, Folger Theatre, Two River Theater, The Kennedy Center, Olney Theatre, Studio Theatre, and a number of Off-Broadway venues.
Her work can also be seen and heard in national commercials, independent films, and over 40 audiobook narrations.
Giordano earned an MFA from The Academy for Classical Acting and a BA in Theatre and English from Middlebury College.
She has continued long-time artistic collaborations with fellow Middlebury College alumni as co-producer of the feature film, “The Witch in the Window,” co-developer of the original musical, “The Village of Vale” (Lincoln Center Education, New Victory Theatre), and founding artistic director of MiddSummer Play Lab.
As a Theatre professor and director, Giordano has worked with students at Boston University, Stephens College, Juniata College, Middlebury College and American University, where she currently holds a full time position.
