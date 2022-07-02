ELIZABETHTOWN — The Fraternal Order of Eagles led a yearlong campaign to raise money to support new cardiology equipment for the Ticonderoga Campus of the University of Vermont Health Network — Elizabethtown Community Hospital by raising more than $30,000 in donations.
“We are grateful for the generosity of all the F.O.E. members and chapters who supported our cardiology clinic,” Bob Ortmyer, Elizabethtown Community Hospital President said.
“Thanks to the F.O.E., our patients in the Ticonderoga community now have access to expanded cardiology services closer to home.”
Reaching rural communities is vital to catching health issues and preventing hospitalization according to Dr. Gavin Noble, a UVM Health Network cardiologist. For Ticonderoga residents, the nearest location for these tests was more than 40 miles away.
“From Ticonderoga, it’s more than an hour’s drive to Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh, and nearly as far to Middlebury, let alone Burlington,” Dr. Noble said.
“That’s a lot of gas money for people who might be on a fixed income. And it’s a real barrier for many people seeking care.”
Heart disease continues to be the leading cause of death in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), followed by cancer and COVID-19. To understand health outcomes by geography, a CDC study found that rural Americans are more likely to die of heart disease compared to those living near urban areas with better access to health care.
“Fraternal Order of Eagles and auxiliary members from across New York State come together every year to support our communities,” Ed Dolback, F.O.E. New York State Aerie President, said.
“Ticonderoga is my hometown and a very special place, and we are proud to support heart health in this community.”
