MALONE — Tri-county area health departments' Monday reports indicated there were more active COVID-19 cases in Franklin County than in the other two counties combined.
Franklin County Manager Donna Kissane confirmed with Franklin County Public Health Director Kathleen Strack that there were 871 positive cases, compared with 483 in Clinton County and 247 in Essex County.
Kissane had said earlier in the day that Franklin County was determined to be at a "severe risk level" for transmission of COVID.
She noted that 190 new lab-confirmed cases were reported on Saturday alone, and 123 positive home tests were reported to FCPH over the weekend.
TWO NEW DEATHS
The Essex County Health Department reported two new coronavirus-related fatalities since Thursday, bringing the death toll in the county to 56.
Both decedents were vaccinated, but not boosted, and were hospitalized prior to passing away, according to Program Coordinator Andrea Whitmarsh.
From Thursday through Sunday, 537 new cases were reported to ECHD.
The Clinton County Health Department posted 1,008 new cases from Friday through Monday.
By Monday, 483 remained in isolation and an additional 249 residents were in quarantine.
The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe had not posted a new COVID update since Thursday.
SELF-SERVE PROCESS
Throughout last week, the three county health departments announced either shifts to or the addition of a self-serve isolation and quarantine process.
Essex County residents who need to report an at-home test, or who need a self-affirmation of isolation or quarantine, or a release from isolation can go to tinyurl.com/ymuazet6.
Franklin County residents looking to do the same can go to tinyurl.com/2p98xzah.
Clinton County residents who need isolation paperwork and have not received a call from a case investigator within five days of their test date are asked to connect with CCHD through a secure online form at tinyurl.com/4nww5jm3.
"If your information can be verified in the state’s contact tracing system, you will receive your isolation information within 36 to 72 hours," CCHD said in a press release. "This is for laboratory tests only. Do not use this link to self-report results of an at-home test."
Residents will receive both their isolation paperwork and a text message through which they can record their close contacts, who may receive a call from state contact tracers.
"Whether they receive of call or not, all contacts who are not fully vaccinated, including a booster, if eligible, should stay home for five days following the last interaction with the positive case," CCHD said.
MAY NOT RECEIVE CALLS
CCHD said that, due to the significant increase in cases coupled with shortened isolation and quarantine periods, it is likely that many new cases will not receive a call from either CCHD or the New York State Virtual Call Center.
It was noted that the two are prioritizing calls to the highest risk cases, which Principal Public Health Educator Molly Flynn said include kids age 18 and younger, those who reside in congregant living facilities and residents who are 65 or older.
CCHD reiterated that those who test positive for COVID-19 must stay home and isolate themselves from others for five days from symptom onset.
"Tell your close contacts that you have COVID-19 right away so they can monitor for symptoms. If your symptoms are improving, you may discontinue home isolation on day six, but you must continue to wear a well-fitted face covering and social distance whenever around others for another five days."
The same goes for those who have tested positive using an at-home test, the health department said.
Household members who are not fully vaccinated, including those who have not yet received a booster if they are eligible, should stay home for five days from their last interaction with the infected person and monitor for symptoms, CCHD said.
STUDENTS
Families with children who test positive are asked to keep them home from school and extracurricular activities for five days from symptom onset, and quarantine any siblings who are not fully vaccinated for five days from their last interaction with the positive sibling, the agency added.
"If siblings develop symptoms, they should be tested and/or stay home from school and extra-curricular activities for five days from their symptom onset."
