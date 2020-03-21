MALONE — The Franklin County Emergency Operation Center remains open and operational.
Requests for supplies of items related to COVID-19 are being submitted to the New York State Office of Emergency Services.
“We are receiving a number of shipments daily in limited amounts and those items are being disbursed to medical facilities, emergency services and municipalities,” according to a news release.
“Together we continue to work diligently to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 virus in Franklin County,” the release said.
There are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County. There are over 50 individuals being monitored that have been advised to remain in isolation until further notice.
At this point, none of the test results that have been returned have been positive for COVID-19, the release said.
Individuals with negative test results and the people they may have had contact with are being removed from monitoring and isolation.
COVID-19 symptoms include: cough, fever, trouble breathing and pneumonia.
There is currently no vaccine to combat this virus, however everyone can help stop the spread by: practicing social distancing (at least 6 feet), avoid handshakes, wash hands with soap and water (at least 20 seconds) or use an alcohol based hand sanitizer, avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands, avoid close contact with people who are sick, cover your cough with a tissue and dispose of the tissue and clean and disinfect frequently used objects and surfaces, the release said.
A supply of hand sanitizer has been delivered to each municipality within Franklin County. Anyone that is in need of hand sanitizer should contact their local municipality and request a small ration.
Reminder: Anyone that is feeling ill should contact their medical provider. COVID-19 testing will only be performed upon the recommendation of a doctor or health care provider.
The Franklin County COVID-19 Call Center remains open and is available to answer any questions or concerns surrounding COVID -19.
Anyone needing information or services is asked to please call 518-481-1111 or email eoccallcenter@franklincony.org.
Further information regarding COVID-19 can be found on the Franklin County website www.franklincony.org.
Information regarding Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s COVID-19 executive orders can be found at www.governor.ny.gov.
Anyone that does not have internet access or needs additional information is encouraged to contact the Call Center.
