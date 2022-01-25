PLATTSBURGH — Franklin County Sheriff Kevin Mulverhill will be seeking a fourth term in November.
Mulverhill was first elected as sheriff in 2010 following his retirement as a sergeant with New York State Police. He has more than 35 years of experience with law enforcement.
12 YEARS IN OFFICE
He plans to run on the Republican and Conservative Party lines.
“My 12 years in office speak volumes to who I am and just how diligently I have served the people of Franklin County. I overcame many obstacles and had many accomplishments during my tenure as Franklin County Sheriff, but there is still plenty of work to be done,” Mulverhill said in a statement.
Throughout his time as sheriff, Mulverhill said his department had to face reductions in staff, police and bail reform, the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Any one of those issues on their own are formidable, however, my staff and I addressed them all during the same time frame,” Mulverhill said.
“At the same time the Sheriff’s Office has met all of its obligations in the Civil Office, kept track of sex offenders and continued safe, secure operations at the Franklin County Jail.”
BACKS PROGRAMS
Mulverhill said he continues to support the Franklin County sheriff’s Child ID program, special patrol officers in local schools, the prescription drug takeback program and Operation Lifesaver.
“My staff and I understand that we are here to serve the public and we take very seriously our responsibility to maintain the public trust,” Mulverhill said.
On the ballot in November will also be the governor's race. Mulverhill said he believes gubernatorial candidate and congressman Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley), "offers the best opportunity for the future of New York state."
OTHER GROUPS
Mulverhill serves on the Board of Directors for the North County Crime Analysis Center and is the co-chairman of the Zone 9 Counter Terrorism Task Force, co-chair to the Franklin County Prevention Task Force, member of the Suicide Prevention Task Force, Franklin County Traffic Safety Board, Franklin County Multidisciplinary Committee and Franklin County Intimate Partner Violence Task Force.
He is also an active member of the New York State Sheriff’s Association as its first vice president.
