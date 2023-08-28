MALONE — More than 1,300 acres will be added to Franklin County’s agricultural district, legislators learned Thursday in a public hearing prior to their regular meeting. The additions mean that more than 11% of the county are now in the agriculture district, and brings the total acreage of the agriculture district to just over 120,964.
According to the state Department of Agriculture and Markets website, counties manage the preliminary stages of creation or modification of an agricultural district. After the county submits a resolution approving or modifying a district, the department commissioner certifies that a district meets the purpose and intent of the Agricultural District Law.
PROTECTION OF FARMLAND
The law was part of an initiative by the state in 1971 to protect and promote the availability of land for farming purposes, according to the website. Subsequent amendments have broadened its scope and protections for farmers.
“Ag district is protection of farmland,” Chastity Miller of Franklin County Soil & Water said. “Ag assessment is the tax reduction. You do not need to be in a district to be an ag assessment, however, when somebody comes in to do an ag assessment we put them in an ag district as long as they don’t fight too hard.”
She explained that when a piece of land is included in an agriculture district, there is the assumption that there is agricultural operations is happening on that land. The state department of agriculture and markets protects farmers from litigation by neighbors to agricultural operations when that land is part of a district.
“Every year we add a few acres,” Miller said. “Some of the land hasn’t been in ever, and some is being reclaimed.”
TAX BENEFITS
Miller said landowners can opt out of the agricultural district every eight years, with the next opt out period in 2028, while people can opt in on any year. She said this year’s additions include a large-scale operation that has never been agricultural assessment, and therefore never taken advantage of the tax benefits of doing so.
“They were always concerned that if they sold a chunk of land that they’d be penalized, or if they went to solar or wind there would be an issue,” Miller told lawmakers. “I think there was about 15 phone calls that went back and forth before I finally got them in just this year.”
She said those assessments value land by its productivity, with each soil group in its own productivity level. The state puts a cap on how that land can be taxed after assessment.
‘THESE ARE PROTECTIONS’
Andrea Dumas, R-Malone, asked how officials determine the productivity of land from year to year, and Miller said that once land is included in a district it is a part of that district until the owner opts out.
“You don’t get taken out, but you do have to update that soil group worksheet,” Miller said, adding that it is recommended that update be done every seven to 10 years, because sometimes the state will determine a particular soil group is not as productive as was anticipated, or vice versa. She explained that the agriculture district protects the farmer, while the agriculture assessment provides a tax reduction to the landowner.
“These are not tax reductions, these are protections,” Miller said.
By town, Bombay will add roughly 38 acres, while Constable, Fort Covington will add roughly 92, 89, and 77 acres, respectively.
The largest additions come from the town of Chateaugay at more than 570 acres, Moira at 130 acres, and Tupper Lake at just over 315 acres.
