MALONE — Franklin County saw its first COVID-19 fatality Sunday.
University of Vermont Health Network, Alice Hyde Medical Center announced Monday that an 89-year-old woman, formerly a resident of The Alice Center who was transferred to the hospital from the long-term care facility on Oct. 29, had died.
“It is with tremendous sorrow that we share news of this loss,” Alice Hyde COO Matt Jones said in a statement.
"Our entire organization grieves with the family, and everyone who has lost a loved one during this pandemic. There are no words that can heal your grief, but please know that our hearts are with you.”
24 POSITIVES
On Oct. 30, The Alice Center reported that two residents and an employee had tested positive for COVID-19. As of Monday, those numbers had grown to 11 residents and 13 employees.
The initial cases led the facility to suspend visitation, require all residents to remain in their rooms, instruct all employees to wear full personal protective equipment at all times and implement routine testing of its residents until it is coronavirus-free.
The Alice Center is not the first nursing home in the three counties to experience an outbreak.
More than 100 cases among residents, staff and contacts of staff, including 16 resident deaths, were linked to the cluster at Essex Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare in Elizabethtown between August and October.
Over 6,700 nursing home and adult care facility residents in New York state have died from the coronavirus, a sizeable segment of the almost 26,000 fatalities reported statewide.
PRECAUTIONS
Officials in the tri-county area continued to stress abiding by COVID-19 precautions.
"We need to wear masks, we need to avoid crowded areas, we need to do all of the things that we know we’re supposed to be doing and not get complacent," Clinton County Legislature Chair Mark Henry (R-Area 3) told The Press-Republican.
"That way, we can keep our businesses open, we can make progress, and we can get back to where we should be."
CLUSTERS, SPIKES
On Monday, the Clinton County Health Department reported 42 active cases and noted that, while 26 people had recovered since Friday, 17 were newly reported as positive.
Clinton County's case count began to spike in the middle of last month, when clusters at SUNY Plattsburgh and Clinton Correctional Facility emerged.
While one of Monday's newly-announced cases was linked to the Dannemora prison and five to the college, more and more of the county's new cases are being found among members of the general community.
Over in Franklin County, the number of active COVID-19 cases increased from four on Oct. 30 to 47 — plus an additional two who were hospitalized in other counties — on Monday. That's likely the highest number of lab-confirmed positives it has monitored at one time since the start of the pandemic.
Franklin County Manager Donna Kissane stressed that the significant growth of people who have contracted the coronavirus and were in quarantine as a result did not come from isolated situations.
NOTICE
Franklin County Public Health Services put out a notice reminding people of the executive orders mandating masks or face-coverings when people are not social distancing, and the cap of 50 or fewer individuals at nonessential gatherings.
"FCPHS asks (businesses and events) to reduce gathering size even further during this uptick of cases," the notice reads.
Kissane said the county buildings were starting to reduce density in the workplace, moving many employees to remote work.
"We are increasing our cleaning and have arranged for deep cleaning this weekend in our buildings."
She additionally noted that FCPHS had outsourced three Abbott Testing Machines and 100 rapid tests to Alice Hyde.
AKWESASNE OUTBREAK
The spike in Franklin County coincided with an outbreak in the Akwesasne community.
On Friday, the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) reported 11 new cases. Three days later, five additional cases along with one recovery were announced.
"The number of total active cases includes individuals who reside outside of the community, but have close ties to Akwesasne through work or family," a press release said.
"It does not include cases being reported by the Mohawk Council of Akwesasne."
PROTECTIVE MEASURES
The Tribe's Health Services were coordinating with the Franklin County and St. Lawrence County health departments on contact tracing.
The Tribal Council and EOC, on top of reminding community members to abide by COVID-19 precautions, announced several protective measures aimed at keeping Akwesasne safe:
• No social gatherings in uncontrolled environments, such as parties at private residences
• In-home wakes are paused for 30 days
• Outdoor gatherings are limited to 25 people, with social distancing maintained
• Businesses must comply with COVID-19 capacity levels
• Tribal facilities were closed to the public effective Monday, Nov. 9
The Tribal Council and Tribal Election Board additionally postponed the Name Change Referendum, scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 14.
"Their decision will be re-evaluated on a weekly basis and a new date will be provided when it is safe to proceed," a release said.
DO BETTER
Henry, who sits on the North Country Regional Control Room, said the group tends to focus on the efficacy of current protocols and guidelines, what resources are necessary and available to handle any spikes, and education and enforcement.
He said the region was doing well in those areas, but the question always remains of what can be improved upon.
"Every day we spend hours looking at this and seeing what we can do better," Henry continued.
"But when you’re rocking along at 20 and 30 and 10 and then five (cases), and then all of a sudden you have 51, that gets your attention and should focus all our energies on how we can contain this."
MICRO-CLUSTER STRATEGY
Henry noted that none of the seven counties under the control room's jurisdiction met the state's metrics for entering red “micro-cluster” zones, orange warning zones or yellow precautionary zones. That strategy was developed to detect and eliminate small outbreaks.
As an example, if Clinton or Franklin counties, as "Tier 3" geographic areas, were to have seven-day rolling averages of more than 3.5 percent COVID-19 positivity for 10 days and 15 or more new daily cases per 100,000 residents on a seven-day average, that would trigger measures such as a 25-person cap on mass gatherings.
If the average positivity rate escalated to more than 5.5 percent, red zone measures like a prohibition on mass gatherings, only allowing essential businesses to be open and shifting schools to remote-only would be activated.
"We obviously look for that and, should we approach those, then we will take the steps that are necessary within those protocols and guidelines of the various zones," Henry said.
BUSINESS COMMUNITY
Offering the business community's perspective, North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas said employers were continuing to watch COVID-19 numbers both because an escalation might lead to business interruptions and out of concern for employees and customers.
"A new shutdown of any kind would be an enormous set-back, especially for small businesses still struggling to get past this," he continued.
"Thankfully, our region continues overall to be doing well, thanks in good part to compliance with good practices by both businesses and the public."
Douglas added that public perception could also have an impact.
"Should we experience an increased sense that the North Country's status is significantly worsening, that can affect personal decisions regarding many day to day activities," he said.
"Businesses can do little except maintain good practices and stay informed, and the chamber remains committed to its role as a key source of timely information and guidance for the regional business community."
ESSEX COUNTY
Though Essex County's active case count was much lower than the other two counties', with 12 total cases and two new reported on Monday, COVID-19's impact ranged throughout last week.
On Wednesday, the Essex County Health Department announced that an Elderwood at Ticonderoga staff member — who was a Clinton County resident — and a Ticonderoga pre-kindergarten student had tested positive.
The district was able to continue in-person learning.
Then on Friday, ECHD reported that it had provided additional testing for residents and staff members of a Mountain Lake Services residential home in the county after an employee who resides in Clinton County tested positive.
Swabs were completed Friday morning and the results were expected within 24 hours.
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.