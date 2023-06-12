PLATTSBURGH — While local officials are still looking forward to a historic land claim agreement for Franklin County, they know there is still some work to be done.
‘ONE STEP CLOSER’
But the heavy lifting seems complete for now as the state legislature approved legislation that will lead the way to a final agreement.
“It has been a long journey, but I am glad that the Franklin County Land Claim issue is one step closer to being resolved,” Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) said.
“This agreement will ensure that the county is not punished for an agreement New York state made over two centuries ago while also respecting the long history of the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe in this region. I also want to thank local and town officials, current and past members of the Franklin County Legislature, the county manager, and Tribe members for all their hard work that made this possible.”
BACK TO 1800s
The agreement addresses and issue that dates back to the 1820s. The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe sued the state in 1982 over land that was sold to the state, arguing that only the federal government had the authority to handle such transactions.
Due to the lawsuit, Franklin and St. Lawrence Counties have worked with the Tribe to determine how to resolve this issue in a way that was fair to both parties that includes compensation to cover tax revenue loss and shared infrastructure.
LENGTHY ISSUE
Jones said he has been working on this issue for over a decade, first as county legislator and now as state assemblymember.
After the state and county reached an agreement over a week ago on the issue, the state legislature passed legislation (A7759/S7566) to finalize the negotiations. The bill was sponsored Jones and Sen. Tim Kennedy (D-Buffalo).
Sen. Dan Stec (R,C-Queensbury) co-sponsored the Senate bill.
“I’m glad that after 41 years of negotiation, a settlement agreement between New York state and Franklin and St. Lawrence Counties over the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe land claim has been reached,” Stec said.
“We are one step closer to a final resolution and I’m optimistic this longstanding issue will finally be settled in the near future,” he concluded.
‘WELCOMED NEWS’
The Tribe is also optimistic the deal can be finalized soon.
“This is welcomed news for the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe (SRMT) since a key issue that needed to be resolved in order to reach a final settlement has now closed,” a statement said.
“The SRMT takes this opportunity to clarify the news reports that a final settlement in the land claim dispute has been reached – that is not the case. While the June 5th announcement is indeed welcomed, and is a great development, it is not a final settlement of the land claim dispute among all parties including the Tribe. It involved issues solely between the county, the towns and the state.
The Tribe added that, “there are very few issues left to be resolved and the Council has every confidence that the parties will reach agreement. There is still work to be done in that regard.”
The Tribal Council will be hosting an information session for its members on the land claim settlement on June 26.
The state legislation must also be signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul and then approved by Congress.
Commented
