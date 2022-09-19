MALONE — An audit of Franklin County’s finances for the fiscal year ending Dec. 31, 2021, resulted in a favorable report and few recommendations, legislators learned in a presentation from Roger J. Lis Jr., certified public accountant with R.A. Mercer & Co., an accounting firm in West Seneca that handles county auditing. Lis addressed the legislature prior to its regular meeting Thursday at the Franklin County Courthouse.
“I am so happy to be reporting some really awesome numbers,” Lis said as he distributed handouts to legislators detailing his firm’s findings. Field work for the audit was completed in August.
FUND BALANCE
According to the report, Franklin County ended the year with a fund balance of $27.7 million, a net increase of $13.3 million over the previous year.
The general fund had total assets of $71.4 million and liabilities totaling $6.2 million, and deferred inflows of $6.2 million. Lis said deferred inflows are typically grants that were awarded but the funds had not yet been spent.
Through the year, the general fund had $106.9 million in revenue and $88.1 million in expenses, while transferring $5.1 million to other funds.
Those other funds include county roads, road machinery, capital projects, soil and water, Community Development Block Grants and debt service.
A CLEAN OPINION
Total revenues in the general fund were up by $6.8 million from 2020, with expenses down $1.3 million.
In the handout, Lis said that coordinated efforts by the county manager and the treasurer resulted in financial decisions putting the county in “outstanding fiscal shape.” The audit noted that there were “no findings that were material weaknesses, significant deficiencies, or instances of noncompliance for the county.”
“We have a clean opinion on the financial sheets of Franklin County,” Lis said. “There’s no modifications at all.”
Lis said that sales tax was up in 2021 due to a full year of collections on online shopping, while real estate tax collections were down slightly, due to amnesty programs offered to homeowners to help ease hardships presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Expenses were down overall, which Lis attributed to payroll and other expenses being held in check.
Revenues in total were under projection, but he explained that most of those revenues came from state and federal aid, and were offset by services.
GREAT GOING FORWARD
The majority of federal aid came in the form of Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) funding, and totaled $4.9 million.
Lis said $4.7 million of that remained unspent at the year’s end. Total expenditures came in under budget. The county, Lis said, has come a long way from several years ago, when significant financial stress was indicated by the state comptroller.
“This is a huge increase that you’ve had over the last couple of years,” Lis said. “It really looks great going forward.”
Legislator Andrea M. Dumas, R-Malone, noted a correlation between the additions of Fran Perry as county treasurer and Donna J. Kissane as county manager. Perry took office in 2018, while Kissane took the helm of the county in 2015.
“Look at how we’ve just gone up, up, up every year,” Dumas said, referring to a graph provided by Lis showing a drastic increase in the general fund reserve fund balance since 2016, the first year Kissane was responsible for the budget. In 2014, the general fund revenues were $89.5 million, with $84.6 million in expenditures. This left the fund balance at just $3.9 million at the end of 2014.
FIVE-YEAR TRENDS
Kissane explained that the goal is to look at five-year trends in the budgeting process, and largely credits this step for the improvement in county finances.
“While there might have been some grumblings initially because it was a new way of doing things, we typically never put in a figure that was less than what we had spent in the previous five years,” Kissane said. She added that they also addressed revenues that were in the budget, but the county never collected.
“If you put in revenues that are really not going to come, and then you balance your budget with expenses, then your expenses are up here and your revenues are down here,” Kissane said. “The two are never going to meet. I just have to say, at this juncture, that the department heads are phenomenal in their budget submissions. We can say that the budgets are realistic budgets.”
“That’s your basis for going forward every year,” Lis said. “If you’re starting off with something that’s not very stable, it’s not going to work out for you.”
GREAT SUPPORT
Lis said that it is also worth noting that the county has gotten to this financial place without any significant tax increases.
“If you keep that steady, that actually helps all the working families that are out there,” Lis said.
Kissane credited lawmakers for their trust in the people doing the budgetary work.
“The legislature has really allowed us to do the work that they hire us to do,” she said. “There’s been great support around the entire process.” The only recommendation put forward by the firm is that the county review its general fund reserves and use a portion of the surplus to fund the health insurance liability reserve.
