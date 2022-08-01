Franklin County Fair vendors opening early Friday

MALONE — The Franklin County Fair began in 1852 and remains one of the most popular events of the summer as residents and visitors flock to the fairgrounds for entertainment and food. This year’s fair runs from Aug. 7 to 14 and attendees will be treated to a variety of attractions geared toward the entire family.
The festivities kick off Sunday but there will be two “free gate admissions” on Friday and Saturday, when vendors will open and rides will be offered by Amusements of America. When the fair officially gets underway Sunday, admission will cost $7 each day.
On Sunday, the daytime schedule will feature Holstein and red and white cattle, horses and a poultry judging. There will be a demolition derby at 4:30 p.m. and grandstand admission costs $8 with children 8 and younger admitted free.
SPECIAL ADMITTANCE DAYS
Aug. 8 is Children’s Day and prices for the midway will be reduced. The 4-H will hold a horse show at 8 a.m. and a youth dairy show at 10 a.m. At 6 p.m., there will be a free cornhole tournament at the grandstand.
On Aug. 9, the highlight at the fair will be at 3:30 p.m. with the Miss Franklin County Fair Pageant and the Small Town Famous Talent Show at 6:30 p.m. with. Both are free at the grandstand area.
Aug. 10 is Canadian Day with currency on par with the U.S. dollar. There will be goat and horse shows in the morning. The big event of the evening will be at 6:30 p.m. with the Vaters Motorsports Monster Truck Show. Admission costs $20 for those 13 and older and $10 for ages 4 to 12. Those younger than 4 are admitted for free. There will also be a $35 adult combo admission that includes admission to the gate, grandstand and pit area.
Aug. 11 is Senior Citizens Day with admission costing $2 for those 62 and older. There is also a reduced $3 admission for those with disabilities and counselors.
MUSICAL ACTS
On Aug. 12, there will be pony and horse shows all day. The main feature will be a concert by Rodney Atkins and Tracy Byrd starting at 7 p.m. Admission is $25 for the grandstand, $30 for the center grandstand and $40 for the track. Ticket cost includes admission to the fairgrounds.
On Aug. 13, the truck pull event will be held at noon. The highlight of the day will be at 8 p.m. with a concert by Walker Hayes and special guest Tigirlily. Admission cost is $25 for the grandstand, $40 for the center grandstand and $50 for the track. Ticket cost includes admission to the fairgrounds.
Aug. 14 is the last day of the fair and is Agriculture Day. The main event is the tractor pull with a $20 cost for the grandstand for the entire day. At 6 p.m. there will be a cattle release.
Alcohol, pets, bicycles, skateboards and roller blades are not allowed on the fairgrounds.
