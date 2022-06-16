MALONE — Franklin County has local candidates for two offices in the Tuesday, June 28, Primary Election.
Early voting starts June 18, with the county designating the Franklin County Courthouse as where voters can cast an early in-person ballot.
SHERIFF RACE
Franklin County has a Republican primary for sheriff, with incumbent Kevin Mulverhill facing challenger Jay Cook.
Cook, of Burke, is a former State Police sergeant and current special patrol officer with the Sheriff’s Department assigned to Chateaugay Central School.
Cook was the trooper who shot and captured inmate David Sweat during the June 2015 prison escape from Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora.
Mulverhill, of Malone, is seeking his fourth term as sheriff. He was first elected to the post in 2010, following his retirement as a sergeant from the State Police.
COUNTY LEGISLATURE
For Franklin County Legislator (District 6), there’s a Republican primary with incumbent Paul Maroun up against challenger Ned Sparks. That primary covers the towns of Tupper Lake, Brighton, and Santa Clara.
Maroun, who is also Tupper Lake village mayor, has been a legislator for 35 years.
Sparks is the head of maintenance at Ivy Terrace, a public housing complex operated by the Tupper Lake Housing Authority.
ELECTION SCHEDULE
The Franklin County Primary Election is Tuesday, June 28 from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m.
Franklin County early voting is June 18 to 26: Saturday, June 18, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday, June 19, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Monday, June 20, 12 p.m.-8 p.m.; Tuesday, June 21, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Wednesday, June 22, 12 p.m.-8 p.m.; Thursday, June 23, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Friday, June 24, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday, June 25, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Sunday, June 26, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
