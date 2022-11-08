634783c75aa7d.image.png

The vote totals reflected in reporting by the Press-Republican Tuesday night represents the latest figures available to at press time, which include early voting and in-person totals on Election Day. We will continue to monitor the counting of ballots in each race and report the results in the most timely manner possible.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

COUNTY LEGISLATURE

1st District

Paul Lauzon (D), 1,006

Write-in, 8

2nd District

Gregory Janisewski (D), 1,468

Write-in, 8

3rd District

Andrea Dumas (R, Con.), 1,710

Write-in, 16

4th District

Edward J. Lockwood (R, Con.), 1,594

Write-in, 5

5th District

Donald H. Dabiew (D, Unity), 840

Justus H. Martin (R, Con.), 1,036

Write-in, 1

6th District

Paul Maroun (Con.), 85

Nedd J. Sparks (R, Integrity), 127

7th District

Melinda Lindy Ellis (D, Unity), 114

Leigh W. Wenske (R, Con.), 54

Jeffrey K. Branch (Common Ground), 64

Danielle Carr (Independent North Country), 32

District Attorney

Elizabeth M. Crawford (R, Con.), 6,379

Jonathan J. Miller (D), 3,503

Sheriff

Jay D. Cook, 8,239

Write-in, 92

Coroner (Three openings)

Brian Langdon (D), 5,342

Ronald B. Keough (R), 5,295

Myron O. Leonard Jr. (R), 5,226

Write-in, 13

BOMBAY

Town Justice

C. Curtis Smith (D), 582

Write-in, 4

BURKE

Town Council

Paddy Wheeler (R), 390

Write-in, 1

CHATEAUGAY

Town Council

James Harrigan Jr. (R), 537

Write-in, 2

Town Justice

Marie A. Cook (R), 553

CONSTABLE

Town Justice

Diane Wisnesky (D), 333

Write-in, 1

DUANE

Town Supervisor

Pamela Lemieux (R), 90

Write-in, 8

Town Council

Rita G. Gordon (R), 79

Write-in, 13

HARRIETSTOWN

Town Justice

Daniel J. Hayes (D, R), 183

Write-in, 1

MALONE

Town Justice

Robert G. Main Jr. (R), 2,320

Write-in, 22

Village Trustee (2 Seats)

Norm Bonner (D), 788

Merrill McKee (D, MM), 677

Matthew C. Boyea, (R), 717

Christa M. Makdouli (R), 529

Write-in, 1

MOIRA

Town Highway Supervisor

Mike Helm (D, R), 823

Write-in, 11

SANTA CLARA

Town Council (2 seats)

Robert Curry (R), 14

Thomas Meldrim (R), 14

Town Justice

Jeffrey Dickson (R), 14

TUPPER LAKE

Town Supervisor

John J. Gillis (D, R), 78

Rickey J. Dattola (Con.), 96

Town Justice

Leonard F. Young III (D, R, Con.), 163

Write-in, 1

Village Trustee (2 seats)

Jason McClain (R), 47

Eric Shaheen (R), 26

