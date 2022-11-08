The vote totals reflected in reporting by the Press-Republican Tuesday night represents the latest figures available to at press time, which include early voting and in-person totals on Election Day. We will continue to monitor the counting of ballots in each race and report the results in the most timely manner possible.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
COUNTY LEGISLATURE
1st District
Paul Lauzon (D), 1,006
Write-in, 8
2nd District
Gregory Janisewski (D), 1,468
Write-in, 8
3rd District
Andrea Dumas (R, Con.), 1,710
Write-in, 16
4th District
Edward J. Lockwood (R, Con.), 1,594
Write-in, 5
5th District
Donald H. Dabiew (D, Unity), 840
Justus H. Martin (R, Con.), 1,036
Write-in, 1
6th District
Paul Maroun (Con.), 85
Nedd J. Sparks (R, Integrity), 127
7th District
Melinda Lindy Ellis (D, Unity), 114
Leigh W. Wenske (R, Con.), 54
Jeffrey K. Branch (Common Ground), 64
Danielle Carr (Independent North Country), 32
District Attorney
Elizabeth M. Crawford (R, Con.), 6,379
Jonathan J. Miller (D), 3,503
Sheriff
Jay D. Cook, 8,239
Write-in, 92
Coroner (Three openings)
Brian Langdon (D), 5,342
Ronald B. Keough (R), 5,295
Myron O. Leonard Jr. (R), 5,226
Write-in, 13
BOMBAY
Town Justice
C. Curtis Smith (D), 582
Write-in, 4
BURKE
Town Council
Paddy Wheeler (R), 390
Write-in, 1
CHATEAUGAY
Town Council
James Harrigan Jr. (R), 537
Write-in, 2
Town Justice
Marie A. Cook (R), 553
CONSTABLE
Town Justice
Diane Wisnesky (D), 333
Write-in, 1
DUANE
Town Supervisor
Pamela Lemieux (R), 90
Write-in, 8
Town Council
Rita G. Gordon (R), 79
Write-in, 13
HARRIETSTOWN
Town Justice
Daniel J. Hayes (D, R), 183
Write-in, 1
MALONE
Town Justice
Robert G. Main Jr. (R), 2,320
Write-in, 22
Village Trustee (2 Seats)
Norm Bonner (D), 788
Merrill McKee (D, MM), 677
Matthew C. Boyea, (R), 717
Christa M. Makdouli (R), 529
Write-in, 1
MOIRA
Town Highway Supervisor
Mike Helm (D, R), 823
Write-in, 11
SANTA CLARA
Town Council (2 seats)
Robert Curry (R), 14
Thomas Meldrim (R), 14
Town Justice
Jeffrey Dickson (R), 14
TUPPER LAKE
Town Supervisor
John J. Gillis (D, R), 78
Rickey J. Dattola (Con.), 96
Town Justice
Leonard F. Young III (D, R, Con.), 163
Write-in, 1
Village Trustee (2 seats)
Jason McClain (R), 47
Eric Shaheen (R), 26
