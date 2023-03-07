MALONE — Franklin County legislators bid farewell to longtime emergency services director Ricky Provost with a resolution lauding his work over the last 14 years during their regular meeting at the courthouse Thursday.
Provost took the position in 2009 but has been with emergency services for over 20 years, according to the resolution, which detailed Provost’s work for the county and his commitment to that work.
“During Mr. Provost’s time as director he administered and coordinated natural disaster and emergency defense operations including E-911, fire training, and mutual aid programs which enabled them to handle all emergency situations in Franklin County,” the resolution stated. “The Franklin County Legislature would like to take this opportunity to thank him for his many years of dedication, devotion, hard work, and commitment to Franklin County and its residents.”
“Therefore, be it resolved that the Franklin County Legislature would like to congratulate Ricky Provost on his retirement and wish him a long, happy, and healthy retirement.”
Legislator Andrea M. Dumas, R-Malone, thanked Provost for his work and dedication over the decades he has served the county.
“Thank you, on behalf of the legislators, the past legislators, the fire departments, and anybody you’ve touched,” Dumas said. “You’re a very meaningful person to this community and we’re going to be lost without you. But we also know that you’re a phone call away and that you will help us moving forward. Congratulations, enjoy some time off. Take time for vacation and hunting.”
County manager Donna J. Kissane said she would be remiss in not mentioning her longtime connection to Provost as it relates to his work for the county.
“As a teenager, I babysat Ricky Provost,” Kissane said. “When those tones went off at the Dickinson fire station it didn’t matter what Ricky was doing. He was just 10 or 12 years old, and out the door he flew. He was on those calls at that age. This is the truth. It’s been in his blood since he was just a little guy. When that alarm went off, Ricky was out that door. He was probably the first one at the station many times. What he lived in his career is what’s really been in his soul and truly in his blood.”
“Thank you, Ricky,” she added. “It’s been a pleasure working with you on a different level than your babysitter.”
Legislator Greg Janisewski, D-Chateaugay, echoed the praise of other lawmakers.
“I’d just like to say thank you to Ricky, it looks like you’ve assembled a pretty good crew here too,” Janisewski said. Several of Provost’s colleagues joined him for the presentation of the framed resolution.
“When I started 25 years ago I was told by a good friend to surround yourself with good people,” Provost said.
Legislator Paul Lauzon, D-Fort Covington, said Provost’s work to train the next generation of emergency workers is invaluable to the county.
“Franklin County has been very appreciative of your experience, your knowledge, and your dedication,” Lauzon said. “Thank you for training the ones that are going to follow behind you.”
Robbie Demarse has taken over for Provost on an interim basis and the county will formally name the new emergency preparedness director and fire coordinator in the coming weeks.
