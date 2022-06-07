PLATTSBURGH — The collective number of positive COVID-19 cases reported across Clinton, Essex and Franklin Counties has continued to trend downward the past two weeks.
As a result, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officially downgraded Franklin County to a “medium” community level.
When a county is classified at “medium,” the CDC recommends those to “wear a mask on public transportation,” or “choose to wear a mask at any time as an additional precaution to protect yourself and others.”
As of Tuesday, the CDC still had Clinton and Essex Counties, along with 13 other counties in the state, listed at a “high” community level.
In high level areas, everyone is recommended to wear a mask indoors, regardless of vaccination status.
Those in all levels are are recommended to stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters.
COUNTY BREAKDOWN
From May 31, to June 5, Essex County Health Department reported 105 new cases — a significant decrease of 83 from the prior week.
Over the same timeframe, Franklin County Health Department reported 77 new cases — a decrease of 77 from the prior week’s total.
Both Essex and Franklin Counties’ cases include at-home positive test results reported to both departments from residents.
Clinton County Health Department did not post its update as of Tuesday afternoon, but the state Department of Health indicated that 165 people tested positive in the county from May 31, to June 5.
Additionally, The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s COVID-19 Response Team reported 13 positive cases from May 31, to June 6. Six of those cases remained active Monday.
TESTING, VACCINES
The CDC continues to recommend that anyone showing signs or symptoms of COVID-19 to get tested.
Testing options can be found on Page A7.
Resources for COVID-19 vaccines in the North Country area are listed on Page A7 and online at pressrepublican.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.