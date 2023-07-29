ELIZABETHTOWN — Another potential rabies incident has occurred in Essex County.
According to the Essex County Health Department, there was a bite incident involving a fox and a child in Crown Point on Thursday.
The family’s dog was also involved in the altercation.
A family member was able to terminate the fox and a Department of Environmental Conservation officer was dispatched to the residence to assist with retrieval of the animal.
After consult with the Health Department, direction was provided for safe handling of the deceased animal, including transport to Ticonderoga Animal Hospital. They prepared and shipped the specimen to the New York State Department of Health Wadsworth Laboratory on Friday, with results expected early next week.
“The fox was found to have porcupine quills in its face, which, coupled with its aggressive behavior, can be a sign of rabies,” Jessica Darney Buehler, Director of Health Planning and Promotion at the ECHD, said.
“A medical and veterinarian plan is in place for all with known or potential exposures to this animal.”
This incident was the second incident this week where a fox has initiated an interaction with people and/or pets in Crown Point.
“We are asking residents to be vigilant with rabies vaccinations for their pets and to avoid contact with wild animals as much as possible,” Linda Beers, Director of Public Health at ECHD, said.
“We know how concerning such incidents are to our community members and everyone wishes this risk didn’t exist. Fortunately, people have been able to access medical care to get necessary rabies (post exposure) treatment. And our department continues to advocate for rabies bait drops with the USDA which serves to vaccinate wildlife and prevent such human and pet exposures to rabies.”
Visit essexcountyny.gov/health for more information about rabies and to register for free rabies vaccination clinics offered by ECHD.
