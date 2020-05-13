Fourth region of upstate New York cleared to slowly reopen

In this February 2020 photo provided by Amber Dean, 9-year-old Bobby Dean holds an award he received at school in Hornell after Bobby's mother recovered from a mild care of coronavirus in April 2020, Bobby developed what seemed like a stomach virus but was eventually admitted to a hospital in Rochester, NY, with severe dehydration, abdominal pain and a racing heart. He tested positive for coronavirus at the hospital and the doctors diagnosed him with a pediatric inflammatory syndrome related to the virus.