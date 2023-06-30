PLATTSBURGH — As Independence Day approaches, communities across the North Country are preparing for Fourth of July celebrations, including parades, craft vendor fairs, music, games, food and fireworks.
The holiday this year is on Tuesday, July 4, marking the 247th commemoration of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence.
Several public and countless private events will occur over the coming days.
Here is a listing of some of the events on tap for the holiday.
CITY OF PLATTSBURGH
The City of Plattsburgh Fourth of July Celebrations featuring a food court in Trinity Park, parade, free concert in front of City Hall and a fireworks display after sunset.
The food court in Trinity Park opens at noon, featuring food available for purchase from local food trucks Tammy’s Lunchbox, Nourish by Tiffanie and High Peaks Brewing.
The parade will begin at 1 p.m. showcasing over 50 floats including the North Country Honor Flight, fire trucks, emergency service vehicles, racecars, dance and marching band performances.
For the parade, floats will depart from the corner of Hamilton Street and Club Road at 1pm. The parade will proceed down Jay Street to Bridge Street to City Hall Place carrying on over the bridge along Cumberland Ave and ending at Wilcox Dock.
The free concert will take place on the front steps of City Hall and will feature Ursa and the Major Key at 5:30 p.m. followed by Midnight North at 7:30 p.m.
A fireworks display visible from Downtown Plattsburgh, Harborside, Champlain Monument and the Plattsburgh City Beach will begin at 9:30 p.m.
This year there will be a designated Accessibility Tent located on the North Lawn of City Hall, providing an unobstructed view of the parade.
A designated parade Quiet Zone will be established in front of Plattsburgh Pediatrics at the corner of Bridge and Jay Street. This area is designated for families and children with auditory sensitivities who require a quiet area to view the parade.
For more information visit https://www.discoverplattsburgh.com/.
TICONDEROGA
The Best 4th in the North is an Independence Day celebration in Ticonderoga that spans four days including vendor fairs, games and rides for kids, food, live music, a parade and fireworks.
The event kicks off todfay with food trucks, vendors and rides in Percy Thompson Bicentennial Park from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
A live performance by Hodge Podge will occur at 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
An inflatable fun zone for kids, including a climbing wall and two obstacle courses, will be open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
On Sunday, July 2 the food trucks, vendors and rides will be open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Percy Thompson Bicentennial Park.
A live performance by River of Dreams will occur at 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
An inflatable fun zone for kids, including a climbing wall and two obstacle courses, will be open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
On Monday, July 3 the food trucks and kids inflatable fun zone will be open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Percy Thompson Bicentennial Park.
A kids petting zoo, face painting and Touch-a-Truck will take place 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
A live performance by Johnny Cash Tribute band will occur at 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The celebrations Tuesday, July 4 begin with a reading of the Declaration of Independence, from Mark Wright, Town of Ticonderoga Supervisor, at 12:30 p.m. on the steps of the Town of Ticonderoga Community Building.
The parade route, from the welcome sign at Wicker and Montcalm Street to Tower Avenue, will close at 1:15 p.m. followed by the Adirondack Independence Riders Motorcycle Parade, in honor of Mike Rancour, at 1:30 p.m.
The annual running of the Montcalm Mile will take place at 1:45 p.m. followed by the Patriotic Parade at 2 p.m. including Sister Sharon, grand marshal of this year’s parade, as well as Mark Barber and Katie Andersen, MC’s for the parade.
An inflatable fun zone for kids, including a climbing wall and two obstacle courses, will be open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
A stilt walkers kid show will take place from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Food trucks and vendors will be open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Percy Thompson Bicentennial Park.
Several tribute performances including, Elvis, Michael Jackson, Marilyn Monroe and Judy Garland, will take place from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
The event will close with a fireworks display at dusk, weather permitting, which will take place at Percy Thompson Bicentennial Park.
Ride bracelets will cost $20 and Inflatable zone bracelets will cost $10.
For more information visit the Best 4th in the North facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Best4thInTheNorthADK/.
VILLAGE OF ROUSES POINT
The village of Rouses Point will also celebrate Independence day over the course of the weekend featuring farmers markets, live music, food, games and activities for kids, as well as a parade and fireworks display.
On Saturday, July 1 the event will begin with the Rouse Point Fire Department coin drop from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Kids Day at the Rouses Point CIvic Center will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Vendors and the Dunking booth will be open from noon to dusk at the Rouses Point Civic Center.
A live performance by Dave Miller will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Lakeside Coffee Roasters Park, by Paradox from 3 p.m to 5:30 p.m. at the Samuel De Champlain Stage and a performance by Professor Louie and the Crowmatix from 7 p.m to 10 p.m. at the Samuel D. Champlain stage.
The final day of the event, Sunday, July 2, will begin with the Rouses Point Fire Department Chicken Barbecue for either dine-in or take out.
Vendors and the Dunking booth will be open from noon to dusk at the Rouses Point Civic Center.
Live performances by Casey and the Locomotives will take place from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Samuel De Champlain stage; as well as Paradox, Saxony Lounge Band and special guests from 3 p.m to dusk at The Saxony; and Taylor Lavalley from 7 p.m. to dusk at the Samuel De Champlain stage.
A Mardi Gras themed parade will take place at 6:30 p.m. followed by a fireworks display at dusk.
Participating food trucks include ADK Food Oasis, Bunz on the Run, Love, Peace and Grilled Cheese and Tammy’s Lunchbox.
For more information visit the Rouses Point Stars and Stripes on the Lake facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/rpstarsandstripesonthelake/.
VILLAGE OF SARANAC LAKE
The annual Kiddie Parade, hosted by the Women’s Civic Chamber of Saranac Lake, will take place Tuesday, July 4, line up begins at 9:45 a.m. behind St. Bernard’s School.
The parade will conclude at Riverside Park, followed by a short ceremony including goodie-bags for kids and SnoCones, provided by the Rotary Club of Saranac Lake.
Attendees are encouraged to wear patriotic colors and arrive early for face painting.
A fireworks display will take place the same day at 9 p.m.
For more information visit https://www.saranaclakeny.gov/index.php.
LAKE PLACID
The celebration will begin with the ”I Love New York” Horse Show Tuesday, July 4 at 8 a.m. and runs throughout the day. The horse show runs from July 4 to July 9; the show cost $8 on weekdays and $10 on weekends, while children under 12-years-old receive free admission.
A parade will take place at 5 p.m. including local civic groups, businesses and individuals.
The fireworks display, which is choreographed, “Set the Night to Music” will begin at 9:30 p.m. the official soundtrack can be heard on 100.7 and 102.1 LAKEfm and 105.5 and 95.3 FM — Adirondack 105.
For more information visit https://www.lakeplacid.com/.
TUPPER LAKE
The Independence Day celebration in Tupper Lake begins with live performances by Michael Shofi from 3 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.; Brock Gonyea from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Flockfaces from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
A match between the Tupper Lake Riverpigs and Lyon Mountain Japan Islanders will occur at 6 p.m.
A fireworks display will begin after dark.
For more information visit https://www.tupperlake.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.