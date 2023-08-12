PLATTSBURGH — Four suspects were in custody after a wild search that began at the U.S. and Canadian border and ended in the Town of Plattsburgh late Saturday morning.
According to the Clinton County Sheriff's Department, U.S. Border Patrol attempted to stop a vehicle for the purpose of border enforcement.
When agents tried to stop the vehicle, it failed to stop.
Agents pursued the vehicle for a short time before canceling the attempt, police said.
Shortly after, Sheriff's deputies saw the vehicle driving recklessly through traffic while approaching the Town of Plattsburgh. Deputies tried to stop the vehicle, but it still would not stop.
The vehicle would then strike one uninvolved vehicle on Route 3 in the Town of Plattsburgh.
The vehicle then continued on to a wooded area north of Route 3, and all occupants fled from the vehicle.
Multiple law enforcement agencies converged on the area between Days Inn on Cornelia Street and the wooded area immediately to the east, police said.
All four in the vehicle were taken into custody after an extensive search.
No other details about whether the four taken into custody have been charged were available Saturday evening.
The incident drew much attention in the middle of the day.
Around 11:30 a.m., an alert was issued by SUNY Plattsburgh that said law enforcement was searching for four males who fled westbound from a vehicle on Cornelia Street near Texas Roadhouse restaurant.
One male was believed to armed with a handgun, the alert said.
"Be cautious and alert," the notice said.
An updated alert was issued at 12:45 p.m. saying that all suspects were in custody.
The event was posted on several social media sites and many people commented that they witnessed police searching for the four males with numerous police vehicles and a helicopter.
The United States Border Patrol, United States Customs, United States Homeland Security Investigations, New York State Police, New York State Police Air Unit, Plattsburgh City Police, SUNY Plattsburgh Police, New York State Environmental Conservation Police, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Tri-County Special Response Team responded to the incident.
"There is no concern for the public’s safety," a news release from the Sheriff's Department said.
"All members of law enforcement wish to thank the public for their support for us in our mission to protect and enforce our laws.”
