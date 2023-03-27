Plattsburgh, NY (12901)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow showers diminishing this evening. A few breaks in the clouds overnight. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 50%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow showers diminishing this evening. A few breaks in the clouds overnight. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 50%.