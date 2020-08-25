PLATTSBURGH – Let the bidding begin!
The Foundation of Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital replaces its annual June fundraiser with a "Non-Event," virtual silent auction, which began Monday morning.
The summer fundraiser, known for intricate décor and fun themes, was re-imagined in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We were a little nervous with this new format, but the virtual silent auction kicked off on August 24 and the response has been great," Michelle Senecal, events & special projects manager, said.
"We have some wonderful auction items that people can bid on at https://www.cvph.org/Foundation/CVPHNon-Event.The virtual auction closes on Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. We are incredibly grateful that our community is embracing this virtual format. You can also check out our thank you video at this link. This video features comments from some of our underwriters."
BLING & THINGS
More than two dozen sponsors support the auction, whose proceeds will go toward programming that benefits CVPH patients, employees and the community.
A cordless chainsaw blower, a diamond necklace and a family fun package that includes tickets to AuSable Chasm, bowling and a family photo shoot are among the offerings up for grabs during this week's “Non-Event” organized by The Foundation.
“It just goes to show you how many individuals and businesses care about improving lives in our community,” Kerry Haley, CVPH associate vice president of philanthropy, said in a press release.
"This online auction is a great chance to connect your generosity to better health and wellness in your neighborhood.”
Virtual Silent Auction items include:
Yeti Tundra 35 and 2 Yeti Rambler Colster Can Insulators (donated by REMAX North Country, valued at $300)
Cordless chainsaw blower (donated by Taylor Rental, valued at $608)
Daily Grind burger cooking class for 6 (donated by Carriage House Cooking School, valued at $600)
Diamond necklace (donated by Payson & Stoughton Jewelers, valued at $599)
Overnight stay at the Best Western Plus Plattsburgh (includes a Jacuzzi suite and a $50 gift certificate to the Ninety-nine Restaurant & Pub. Total value: $350).
SUPPORTS PATIENT-CENTERED PROGRAMS
Last year’s Diamonds & Denim event raised $48,000.
"So, we are hoping to exceed that amount," Senecal said.
"With our underwriters and virtual silent auction, we hope to raise $60,000. So far, the support from our business community has been amazing with over $50,000 in underwriter support."
In the past, the event has funded the purchase of a vein finder, which helps even the tiniest patients at the hospital get important IV treatments and blood work done.
The fundraiser also helped kick off the “Cooking With a Doc” program in the spring, which encourages families to cook simple, delicious and healthy meals together.
The fundraiser also supports programs like Transition Success, which can allow patients to receive vital treatments at home, leading to less time spent in the hospital.
"Proceeds raised stay right here in our community," Senecal said.
"Some of the things these funds pay for are community health programs, enhancing patient care, and employee scholarships.
Interested bidders can sign up at UVMHealth.org/CVPHNon-event.
Participants are being asked to provide a mobile phone number for notifications.
Winners will be notified by email on Aug. 31, and then will be able to contact The Foundation at (518) 562-7169 to set up a time to pick up their items.
Anyone with questions can contact Michelle Senecal, events & special projects manager, at (518) 314-3359 or email her: msenecal@cvph.org.
Email Robin Caudell:
Twitter:@RobinCaudell
NON-EVENT SPONSORS
Department Grant Sponsor
Casella Waste Systems
Community Health Sponsors
Champlain Valley Electric Supply
Community Bank, N.A.
ETS, Inc.
Fust Charles Chambers, LLP
KeyBank
Kinney Drugs
Liquor & Wine Warehouse
Luck Bros., Inc.
Northern Insuring Agency, Inc.
Powertex
Stafford Owens Piller Murnane Kelleher & Trombley, PLLC
Sun Community News & Printing
Healthcare Provider Education Sponsors
Centers Health Care
Glens Falls National Bank & Trust
Huttig Nissan of Plattsburgh
Jeffords Steel & Engineering Company
My NBC5
Norsk Titanium
PrimeLink, Inc.
The Northeast Group
University of Vermont Health Network
William H. Miner Agricultural & Research Institute
Transition Success Sponsors
Champlain National Bank
Fiduciary Investment Advisors
JFP Enterprises
Lakeside Container Corp.
Lenny's Shoe & Apparel
The Hoffman Eells Group, CPAs
Trend Business Solutions
United Way of the Adirondack Region, Inc.
