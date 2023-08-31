LAKE PLACID — Mercy Care for the Adirondacks, a mission sponsored by the Sisters of Mercy, will offer the Foundations Course for Faith Community Nursing on Oct. 12 and Nov. 19 in-person, and Oct. 19, 26, and Nov. 2 via Zoom.
Attendance at all five sessions is required. In-person sessions will be held in Plattsburgh. Mercy Care for the Adirondacks has trained more than 50 Parish Nurses throughout the North Country.
Parish Nurse Educator Jane Stratton, MS, RN-BC is the primary course instructor.
Faith Community nurses, also known as Parish Nurses, are Registered Nurses who volunteer their time and talents in caring for the health needs of others.
Mercy Care’s mission is to enhance the fullness of life of elders living in their community.
Volunteer Parish Nurses provide health education and counseling, serve as patient advocates, and connect patients to resources in the community.
Parish Nurses advocate for whole person healthcare—body, mind, and spirit. The Parish Nurse does not do hands-on nursing or duplicate what is available through the public health nurse, but does bring his or her nursing experience and faith to the service of others. As a Volunteer Parish Nurse, it offers you an opportunity to choose the number of hours you will be able to give.
Those participating must be vaccinated for COVID-19.
The course is offered to registered nurses of all faiths. Mercy Care provides the training at no cost to participants, but pre-registration is required.
The Foundations of Faith Community Nursing Course is supported by a grant from the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation.
To register, please contact Lexi Bevilacqua at lbevilacqua@adkmercy.org or 518-523–5446.
Mercy Care for the Adirondacks is located at 185 Old Military Rd in Lake Placid.
For more information, please visit Mercy Care’s web site at http://www.adkmercy.org
