PLATTSBURGH — The Foundation of Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH) has awarded nearly $250,000 to support current and future health care workers pursuing further education.
In total, 11 recent high school graduates and 30 CVPH employees are benefiting from scholarships provided by The Foundation of CVPH as well as the administration of money from a generous donation made by The William H. Miner Foundation.
“Healthcare workers are needed more than ever in northern New York, and we are proud to support these people in achieving their educational goals,” CVPH Associate Vice President of Philanthropy Kerry Haley, CFRE, said.
“Whether they’re just getting started or are seeking to grow professionally, what they learn will lead to even better care provided to our community.”
Graduating High School Seniors
The Foundation is awarding $10,000 to 11 recent high school graduates who are pursuing careers in health care. Four of the students are seeking degrees locally, including CVPH School of Radiologic Technology, Clinton Community College and SUNY Plattsburgh.
Nursing, exercise science, biology, biochemistry, radiology, and physical therapy are among the programs these students will be studying.
Haley added that the scholarships often jumpstart a long and fulfilling career in health care at CVPH.
“We have seen a number of folks who have received a scholarship from The Foundation, studied hard at our local schools, then landed a job here at the hospital and are now doing great work to care for our patients,” she said.
CVPH Employee Scholarships
A total of 22 hospital workers will also receive $41,898 in scholarships from The Foundation. Among them are 13 nurses seeking higher degrees, including 3 who are participating in the hospital’s RN to BSN (Bachelor of Science in Nursing) program. Emergency Management Services, Physical Therapy, Medical Home, Perioperative Services, Patient and Family Experience and the Family Medicine Center are other areas with employees applying for and receiving financial support.
Education scholarships are available to any CVPH employee seeking financial assistance with pursuit of an undergraduate or graduate degree, taking a course or continuing education that will improve and strengthen their role at the hospital.
Scholarships are available for high school seniors in Clinton and Essex Counties. All applications are reviewed by The Foundation Scholarship Task Force and total awards are made based on available funding each year.
To learn more, visit UVM Health Network — CVPH-Foundation Scholarships or email CVPH Director of Annual Giving Karen Reid, CFRE, LMSW at KReid@cvph.org.
Educational Career Advancement Program (ECAP) at CVPH
An additional eight employees at the hospital are receiving about $200,000 in total funding through ECAP. The Foundation administers the program, which was created through a generous $1.2 million donation made by the William H. Miner Foundation last summer.
This will be the second group of healthcare professionals at CVPH to benefit from the program, which includes five employees studying to become Registered Nurses (RN) and another who is studying to become a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN). A masters degree and a degree in respiratory therapy are also being pursued.
ECAP offers financial assistance for education to CVPH employees in exchange for a commitment to work for the hospital for a defined period of time upon completion. Participants are reimbursed for books and tuition, and some may receive a stipend. Participants may also be able to adjust work schedules if needed while they pursue their degree. ECAP applications are accepted on a yearly basis. Representatives from Patient Care/Nursing, Professional Services, The Foundation and Human Resources review the applications and select participants based on open positions, future staffing projections and recruitment and retention trends. Preference is given to those pursuing high-need, hard to fill roles in the organization.
Kara Keenan, LPN is part of the first cohort to participate in ECAP. She is studying to become a RN – a dream she admits may never have come true without the program.
“Being closer to my career goals still feels like a dream. I thank my lucky stars every single day that I was chosen to be part of this amazing program! In the beginning of each course I have taken, the instructor always asks what brought us to this point or what made us continue our education. I am always sure to mention ECAP and how grateful I am for this opportunity,” Keenan said.
Jim Fleury, currently an Operating Room Technician also studying to become an RN, echoed Keenan’s sentiments.
“There are no doubts that without ECAP, I would not be able to meet the requirements of family, work, and the nursing program,” he said.
“The support that ECAP has given me is helping me reach a goal that I have had for many years. I am so thankful to the Foundation of CVPH and the Miner Foundation for all of their support that is allowing me to achieve my dream.”
Haley offered her deep gratitude for the many donors who have made ECAP and The Foundation’s scholarship program possible.
“These employees and students are able to increase their knowledge, improve clinical skills and gain new experience that will benefit health care in the North Country for years to come. The kindness and generosity of our community is helping keep talented and committed professionals right here in our region, and we are so thankful for that support,” Haley said.
