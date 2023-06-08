PLATTSBURGH — Trip back to a groovy time while helping patients across the North Country by attending The Foundation of Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital’s summer fundraiser: The 70’s.
The event takes place Saturday, June 10 at 5:30 p.m. at 32 Arkansas Street.
Known for its intricate décor and fun themes, this chic fundraiser is The Foundation’s largest of the year.
Music from Big Show Productions, dinner catered by Fork & Knife Catering and live and silent auctions are among the many highlights of the evening. Guests are encouraged to wear their dancing shoes.
During the event, The Foundation will celebrate Hannah and Michael Antkowiak as this year’s recipients of the Larry W. Jeffords Legacy Award.
The Antkowiaks have been generous supporters of The Foundation and CVPH in a variety of ways for many years, supporting the CVPH Family Medicine Residency, the CVPH Heart Center and the hospital’s Children and Adolescent Psychiatry Unit.
Michael has also volunteered his time in numerous roles with the organization for more than a decade.
“Michael and Hannah say they just want to be good neighbors. They are good neighbors and so much more to our communities in northern New York,” Kerry Haley, CFRE, CVPH associate vice president of philanthropy, said.
“Their kindness and generosity touch so many lives, from our patients and their family members to our health care professionals. We are proud to honor Hannah and Michael in this special way.”
Money raised from the event will go toward a number of programs that benefit CVPH patients, employees and the community. Previously, the summer fundraiser has helped with the purchase of a new monitor that tracks cardiac rhythms for infants, providing state-of-the-art care for the hospital’s youngest patients.
Funds also supported the purchase of bladder scanners, which offer greater comfort to our patients following surgical procedures while also simplifying the discharge process. and the event helps The Foundation support programs like Walk With a Doc, a monthly event organized by the CVPH Family Medicine Residency that promotes healthy living through walking and educating participants about the benefits of exercise.
“We also want to thank our many sponsors, 34 in all, who are graciously giving to support our patients and our health care workers. They are just as important in making a difference in the health of our communities,” Michelle Senecal, The Foundation of CVPH events & special projects manager, said.
Tickets are still available for the event and cost $125. Anyone with questions or interested in purchasing tickets can contact Senecal at (518) 314-3359 or email her: msenecal@cvph.org.
Tickets can also be purchased on The Foundation’s event website.
To learn more about The Foundation and to show your support, visit us at
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.