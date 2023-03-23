PLATTSBURGH — A family favorite Easter tradition returns to the front lawn at The University of Vermont Health Network-Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH).
The Easter Egg Hunt is scheduled for Saturday, April 8 at 10 a.m., sharp.
Known as the fastest event in Plattsburgh, there will be nearly 10,000 brightly colored eggs scattered on the lawn that will be scooped up in about two minutes. The eggs will be stuffed with candy, and some will include a coupon for a free kid’s meal at Texas Roadhouse.
The egg hunt is free and open to children ages 10 and younger, with a separate hunting ground for children 3 and under. Hunters should be dressed according to weather conditions. The event is BYOB (bring your own basket), and kids will get a chance to say hello and pose for pictures with the guest of honor: the Easter Bunny.
There will be convenient parking in the Medical Office Building lots just off the Cornelia Street entrance, and CV-TEC students will help provide security services. For more information, contact Michelle Senecal at (518) 314-3359 or msenecal@cvph.org.
