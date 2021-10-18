PLATTSBURGH – North Country residents can get comfy and get bidding for a trip to New Zealand that also benefits kin, neighbors and the local community during a special virtual event hosted by The Foundation of Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH) on Thursday, October 21 at 6:30 p.m.
The live event, which can be joined by visiting https://www.uvmhealth.org/cvphfoundationgive/virtual-event, features a live online auction, drawings with prizes for participants and a cocktail-mixing demonstration fit for the fall season by Jim Golovach, Anthony’s Restaurant & Bistro bartender and member of the Foundation's board of directors.
LEGACY AWARD
The Foundation will also present the first-ever Larry W. Jeffords Legacy Award to a founding member of the non-profit, Ralph T. Boire.
“Ralph and Larry played such important roles in bringing The Foundation to life,” CVPH Associate Vice President of Philanthropy Kerry Haley, CFRE, said.
“Their work and generosity have touched countless lives in our community. That is why we are so proud to now have an award that will always keep Larry’s memory alive. And we are thrilled to present the first one to Ralph in recognition of his never-ending dedication to a healthier North Country.”
GENEROUS DONATIONS
The live auction portion of virtual event includes a wide variety of great items generously donated by local businesses, artists and community members:
WIN-WIN
Funds raised by the live auction will benefit CVPH patients and employees, as well as the community.
“There are employees scholarships that it would help support,” Michelle Senecal, Foundation events & special projects manager, said.
“We have a Transition Success Program. So what that is, say you have a patient here who is being discharged home and doesn't have enough money to fill their prescription that they need to go home. That program would assist that patient with getting that prescription so they can transition home.”
The Foundation's Travel Funds assists Clinton, Essex, and Franklin county residents, who need to travel out of the area for care not provided at CVPH.
“So, it would cover their gas mileage if say they were traveling to Boston, their hotel stay, the ferry tickets to get over there, those non-medical expenses,” Senecal said.
In the past, the fundraiser also supported community lectures or screenings.
“We haven't done those in the past year and half either really,” she said.
TECH ADVANTAGES
The live auction serves as an extension of The Foundation’s annual in-person summer fundraiser, Oh La La Paris, which was canceled in the midst of a surge in COVID-19 cases across the region.
“We’ve had a lot of success turning in-person events into virtual fundraisers over the past year-and-a-half,” Senecal said.
“It has been a great way for us to still bring people together safely while doing a tremendous amount of good for our patients, our people and the entire community.”
While the in-person portion of Oh La La Paris was canceled, there was a separate online auction that took place in August that brought in close to $6,000.
Senecal credits the first auction and the incredible generosity of the nearly three dozen sponsors that continue to support The Foundation for ensuring both events will be as successful as previous years.
For more information on next week’s virtual event or to participate, visit: https://www.uvmhealth.org/cvphfoundationgive/virtual-event
