PLATTSBURGH — Outside a county courtroom Wednesday, family and friends of Crisie Luebbers, who was found dead at a Peru home last summer, consoled each other.
Moments before, they heard a judge condemn the convicted killer’s character before handing down his sentence — 36 years to life.
‘A DEAD SOUL’
“You have a dead soul, sir.” Clinton County Court Judge William Favreau told Craig Foster, who sat silently before the judge, occasionally fidgeting in his seat.
Favreau said this case was a first for him. Although the county judge had presided over a number of murder cases in the past, he said he hasn’t seen one quite like this.
“Your depravity for human life is shocking,” the judge told Foster.
LUEBBERS MURDER
Foster, 37, had previously admitted to plotting to kidnap and murder Luebbers, 47, who he falsely believed was an informant who led police to find almost two pounds of heroin and about a half-pound of crack cocaine in his possession during a traffic stop in Plattsburgh last June.
Intent on getting revenge on the person he believed landed him a third arrest for felony charges within three months, Foster recruited the help of Nicole Cayea and Nicole Harrigan to lure Luebbers to a home at 98 Blake Road in Peru, according to his indictment.
There, the three questioned the Lyon Mountain woman and searched her phone. As she attempted to leave, she was pulled back inside to be beaten, bound and tortured before Foster delivered the killing blows using a toolbox.
‘SNITCHES GET DITCHES’
In a presentencing investigation report, Favreau said Foster demonstrated a lack of remorse for his actions. In recorded phone calls from the county jail with his mother, Foster admitted on multiple occasions to killing Luebbers and repeated his belief that it was Luebbers who gave police information leading to his arrest.
“Snitches get stitches,” his mom reportedly said during one call to Foster, who corrected her.
“Snitches get ditches,” he said.
‘PAIN AND FEAR’
Foster had two opportunities during Wednesday’s proceeding to comment on his offenses and address Luebbers’ family members who were present in the courtroom. He declined each time.
But Luebbers’ mother, sister and brother all provided statements that were read in the courtroom. They described the incalculable grief of losing a daughter and a sister and asked that Foster’s sentence reflect the pain he had inflicted.
“Every waking hour I think of the pain and fear she went through,” Fran Bordeau, Luebbers’ mother, said in her letter. “I cannot concentrate on anything because somehow I’m locked into this mental pain I cannot escape from. Even as time has passed, this hasn’t.”
In his client’s defense, Plattsburgh attorney Allan Cruikshank had little to offer, only able to repeat throughout sentencing that Foster had accepted responsibility in the killing.
MULTIPLE INDICTMENTS
Foster’s sentence involved multiple indictments, including one for murder, kidnapping, conspiracy and grand larceny charges that landed him a 25-year to life sentence. The other three indictments will run concurrently for an 11-year sentence but consecutively with the murder indictment.
Charges in the three combined indictments stemmed from arrests in March, May and June of 2021, when Foster was found with various drugs police said he intended to sell, including 2,041 envelopes containing heroin during the May arrest.
BAIL REFORM
In each drug case, Foster was released from custody after his initial court appearance and was later charged with additional felony offenses, culminating in the murder of Luebbers hours after Foster was arraigned in Plattsburgh Town Court last June.
Clinton County District Attorney Andrew Wylie said this case demonstrated a failing in the state’s bail reform meant to protect nonviolent defendants without the financial means to post bail.
Wylie said prior to the reform, which has gone through multiple revisions since it was implemented in 2020, Foster would have likely faced bail and been held in jail for the top offense he faced for each arrest, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony.
CAYEA AND NOONE SENTENCINGS
He said he was even more certain that would have been the case after Foster was arrested a second and third time shortly after his first one in March for the same offenses.
“That was the normal protocol in Clinton County,” Wylie said. “I could give you a hundred cases where defendants with similar charges have a judge who sets bail at $10,000 or $15,000 or $20,000, and they’re held.”
Sentencing for the remaining defendants in Luebbers’ murder, Nicole Cayea and Ian Noone, are scheduled in the upcoming weeks, with Cayea’s set for June 9.
