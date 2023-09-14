ELIZABETHTOWN — Under the auspices of Adirondack Friends of Refugees (AFRI), a forum was held here recently to provide information and narratives concerning immigration as they pertain to the North Country.
The four presenters were Dr. Kevin O’Neill, professor of economics at SUNY Plattsburgh; Diana Wardell of Plattsburgh Cares; Sara Diaz, a Cuban nurse who walked the Darien Pass to the US; and Lauren McArthur, a Keene Valley Congregational Church member who headed up their participation in the Biden Administration’s Welcome Corp.
COLLECTIVE WISDOM
O’Neill discussed the Economics of Global Immigration on a Local Level. “I believe in collective wisdom. Language influences policies,” he said.
He then asked the audience to consider how they interpret terms such as “identity, intercultural contact, remittance, and refugee”.
“We live in a metaphysical world and language forms how we view the world,” said O’Neill. He felt remittance (immigrants sending money to their families in their home country) was more beneficial than foreign aid as it goes directly to the recipients.
Emcee Cynthia Poppino of AFRI, briefly discussed how refugees initially accept lower paying jobs, and how they positively affect the local economy. O’Neill added, “The multiplier effect is astonishing.”
Wardell provided an update on the crisis at the Northern Border. Plattsburgh Cares, a small non-profit, has been greatly affected in its efforts to assist refugees across the informal Roxham border crossing in Champlain.
“When we started we saw price gouging by local taxis. We would offer humanitarian aid,” Wardell said. “Since the Third Country Agreement was put into effect on March 25, 2023, the numbers of stranded travelers proved more than we could manage with our resources. Roxham Road is an historical crossing dating back to the Underground Railroad. Tens of thousands of people had crossed here.”
‘I WISH WE COULD WELCOME EVERYONE’
Sara Diaz, a nurse, immigrated to Saranac Lake from Cuba and is now working to get her family here. Her journey was not easy as she crossed nine borders. A focus of her presentation was on immigrants giving back to the community.
“We are so blessed to receive so much help, and we do our best to give back to the community. What we want others to recognize (is) we are good people. We are profoundly grateful to AFRI and its support and also the Saranac Lake Library and literacy programs. It is difficult to integrate into another culture,” she said.
Changing public opinion may be challenging. After volunteering for several years to help an elderly lady by driving her for shopping and appointments, the recipient, not realizing that Diaz had been a refugee, made disparaging remarks about immigrants.
McArthur discussed Welcome Corps, a new U.S. state department program which encourages individuals to form groups to help resettle refugees. “I wish we could welcome everyone,” said McArthur.
According to its website, “Welcome Corps is a service opportunity for Americans to welcome refugees seeking freedom and safety and, in turn, make a difference in their own communities. Together, sponsor groups welcome refugee newcomers by securing and preparing initial housing, greeting refugee newcomers at the airport, enrolling children in school, and helping adults to find employment.”
AN URGENT MORAL DUTY
After the presentations, Heard, a collective of international musicians with a passion for world music, entertained with a wide variety of instruments including bells, drums, saxophone, and keyboard to provide jazz and improvisations which enticed dancing. .
The forum, part of Elizabethtown Founder’s Day celebration at the Elizabethtown Social Center was followed by tamales, discussion, games, a bounce house, international music, and a contra dance.
AFRI, founded in 2016, is an organization which provides material assistance and educational programs on behalf of refugees and immigrants in both the North Country and Vermont. According to its mission, “…we have an urgent moral duty to rise to the challenge of relieving misery. So we’re dedicated to helping those who are sick, suffering, hungry, or without shelter. Refugees often experience all of these miseries because of climate change, political upheaval, wars and disasters—huge factors over which they have no control.”
Among the AFRI programs are: English immersion; English learning aids and tutoring; Immigrant support, Global Friendship suppers; Day Away; and a High School Refugee Study Unit.
For additional information on AFRI go to: adirondack-friends-of-refugees.com.
