Plattsburgh, NY (12901)

Today

Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 73F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening. Thunderstorms developing after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.