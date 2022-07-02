TICONDEROGA — Fort Ticonderoga invites families to celebrate Independence Day with special events and programming during the holiday weekend.
Visitors can experience the American Revolution on the grounds the fight occurred. Museum staff and costumed interpreters will recreate the events of the year 1777. Historic uniforms and equipment will be on display in the A Well Regulated Militia: Citizen, Soldier and State exhibit.
“We are so excited to feature signature pieces of American history for Independence Day that allow our visitors even more of an enriched, compelling experience and a comprehensive understanding of the nation’s military heritage,” Beth Hill, Fort Ticonderoga President and CEO said.
“The Independence Day celebration at Fort Ticonderoga promises to be an unforgettable experience from the waters of Lake Champlain, the summit of Mount Defiance, and of course inside Fort Ticonderoga, site of America’s first Revolutionary War victory.”
A sunset tour on the Carillon Boat Cruise will be held today at 6 p.m. A selection of beer, wine, soft drinks and cocktails will be available for purchase during the tour of Lake Champlain’s most historic sites and scenic views. This special event will take place on only Saturday.
The Carillon Boat cruise will be offering its regular tours around Lake Champlain throughout the week.
Several other educational programs and events have been planned for the whole family including hands on demonstration of time-period accurate tools and equipment, presentations about the events that took place at the fort, musket and cannon demonstrations, as well as several guided tours.
For more information visit the Fort Ticonderoga website.
